The Worldwide Smart Displays Industry is Expected to Reach $382.3 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Displays Market 2020-2030 by Product, Resolution, Display Technology, Display Size, Touch Panel, Device Category, Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart displays market will reach $382.3 billion by 2030, growing by 25.5% annually over 2020-2030, driven by the advances in technology and a reduction in device prices, the rise in adoption for smart mirror applications in the automotive industry, and the rising demand for the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence-based smart applications in the commercial sector.



The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global smart displays market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smart displays market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Resolution, Display Technology, Display Size, Touch Panel, Device Category, Application, and Region.



Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Smart Home Displays

Smart Display Mirrors

Smart Signage

Other Smart Displays

Based on Resolution, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

HD

FHD

UHD

Based on Display Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

LCD Technology

OLED Technology

Other Display Technologies

Based on Display Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Below 32 Inch

32 - 52 Inch

Above 52 Inch

By Touch Panel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Resistive Touch Panels

Capacitive Touch Panels

By Device Category, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Consumer Segment

Smartphones

Smartwatch Displays

Smart Home Displays

Commercial Segment

Automotive Smart Displays

Digital/Smart Signage

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Retail Industry

Residential & Consumer

Automotive & Transportation

Hospitality

Industrial

Healthcare

Sports & Entertainment

Other Applications

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Other Nations)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product, Display Technology, and Device Category over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



