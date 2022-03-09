The Worldwide Smart Food Logistics Industry is Expected to Reach $21.9 Billion by 2030

Mar 09, 2022, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Food Logistics Market 2020-2030 by Component, Technology, Food Type, Transportation Mode, Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart food logistics market will reach $21.93 billion by 2030, growing by 11.5% annually over 2020-2030, driven by the growing population, the rising demand for efficient food chain management, increasing food laws and regulations, convergence of logistics and technology, and the prevalence of e-retail in the food industry.
The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global smart food logistics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component
3.1 Market Overview by Component
3.2 Hardware
3.3 Software
3.4 Services
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology
4.1 Market Overview by Technology
4.2 Fleet Management
4.3 Asset Tracking
4.4 Cold Chain Monitoring
4.5 Other Technologies
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Food Type
5.1 Market Overview by Food Type
5.2 Meat and Seafood
5.3 Vegetables, Fruits and Nuts
5.4 Cereals, Bakery and Dairy Products
5.5 Coffee, Tea and Vegetable Oil
5.6 Other Food Types
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Transportation Mode
6.1 Market Overview by Transportation Mode
6.2 Railways
6.3 Roadways
6.4 Seaways
6.5 Airways
7 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
7.1 Market Overview by Application
7.2 E-Commerce
7.3 Supermarket
7.4 Agricultural Trade
8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030
8.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country
8.2.1 Overview of North America Market
8.2.2 U.S.
8.2.3 Canada
8.2.4 Mexico
8.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country
8.3.1 Overview of European Market
8.3.2 Germany
8.3.3 U.K.
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
8.3.8 Rest of European Market
8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country
8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region
8.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America Market
8.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country
8.6.1 Uae
8.6.2 Saudi Arabia
8.6.3 South Africa
8.6.4 Other National Markets
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview of Key Vendors
9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
9.3 Company Profiles
- Berlinger & Co. Ag
- Controlant
- Geotab Inc.
- Hacobu Co. Ltd. (Movo)
- Kii Corporation
- Kouei System Ltd.
- Lyna Logics, Inc.
- Monnit Corporation
- Nippon Express Co. Ltd.
- Orbcomm
- Samsara Networks, Inc.
- Seaos
- Semtech Corporation
- Sensitech (Carrier Global Corporation)
- Tech Mahindra Limited
- Teletrac Navman
- Verizon Connect
- Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.
