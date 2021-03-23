The Worldwide Smart Gas Meter Industry is Expected to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021
Mar 23, 2021, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Gas Meter Market by technology (AMR and AMI), Type (Smart Ultrasonic Gas Meter and Smart Diaphragm Gas Meter), Component (Hardware and Software), End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart gas meter market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 2.0 billion in 2021 to USD 2.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2026.
The key drivers for the smart gas meter market include digitalization of distribution grids and optimization of network operations; asset management of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI); and increasing investment in smart grid technologies to measure and analyze data.
The automated meter reading (AMR) segment is expected to hold the largest share of the smart gas meter market, by technology, during the forecast period.
The automated meter reading (AMR) segment is estimated to lead the smart gas meter market during the forecast period. The market for smart gas meter is driven by the growing demand for cost-effective smart gas meters and the need for automated collection of meter readings without physical inspection. The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the smart gas meter market, followed by Europe because the increasing installation of smart gas meters in residential, commercial and industrial end-user sectors is expected to drive the market.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing market for smart gas meters.
The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for smart gas meters, followed by Europe. The region has been segmented, by country, into China, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific. China is the largest and fastest-growing market in the region. The country currently leads the table for new investments in smart grid technologies. China managed to become the major consumer of smart grid technology because of the massive transformation taking place in the country's energy landscape. The country's ambitious renewable energy program will generate a tremendous need for smart grid technologies. The requirement for the smart grid market is further supported by China's focus on embracing energy efficiency, thus, increasing demand for the smart gas meter market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Scenario Analysis
3.1.1 Optimistic Scenario
3.1.2 Realistic Scenario
3.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Smart Gas Meter Market
4.2 Smart Gas Meter Market, by Region
4.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Gas Meter Market, by End-user & Country
4.4 Smart Gas Meter Market, by Technology
4.5 Smart Gas Meter Market, by Component
4.6 Smart Gas Meter Market, by End-user
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
5.3 Road to Recovery
5.4 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
5.5 Market Dynamics
5.5.1 Drivers
5.5.1.1 Digitalization of Distribution Grids and Optimization of Network Operations
5.5.1.2 Asset Management of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (Ami)
5.5.1.3 Increasing Investments in Smart Grid Technologies to Measure and Analyze Data
5.5.2 Restraints
5.5.2.1 Concerns Pertaining to Data Privacy & Security and Consumer Health
5.5.2.2 Requirement of High Upfront Cost for Smart Gas Infrastructure
5.5.3 Opportunities
5.5.3.1 Growing Emphasis on Smart Grid Initiatives and Modernization of Gas Networks
5.5.3.2 Integration of Artificial Intelligence (Ai) into Smart Gas Meter Operations
5.5.4 Challenges
5.5.4.1 Delayed Realization of Return on Investment (Roi) due to Complexity in Integration of Devices
5.5.4.2 Negative Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Smart Gas Meter Market
5.6 Trends
5.6.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Smart Gas Meter Manufacturers
5.7 Market Map
5.8 Average Pricing of Smart Gas Meter
5.9 Trade Data Statistics
5.10 Value Chain Analysis
5.10.1 Hardware & Software Providers/Suppliers
5.10.2 Chipset & Communication Module
5.10.3 Manufacturers/Assemblers
5.10.4 Distributors and Buyers
5.10.5 End-users and Post-Sales Services
5.11 Technology Analysis
5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.13 Smart Gas Meter: Patent Analysis
5.14 Case Study Analysis
5.15 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6 Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Gas Meter Market, Scenario Analysis, by Region
6.1 Scenario Analysis
6.1.1 Optimistic Scenario
6.1.2 Realistic Scenario
6.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario
7 Smart Gas Meter Market, by Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Smart Gas Meter Market
7.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (Ami)
7.2.1 Growing Need for Accurate Meter Reading and Increasing Spending on Smart Grid Projects are Driving Market Growth
7.3 Automated Meter Reading (AMR)
7.3.1 Increasing Demand for Cost-Effective Smart Gas Meters is Driving Market Growth
8 Smart Gas Meter Market, by Type
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Smart Gas Meter Market
8.2 Smart Ultrasonic Gas Meter
8.2.1 Growing Need for Compact-Sized and Durable Smart Gas Meters is Driving Market Growth
8.3 Smart Diaphragm Gas Meter
8.3.1 Increasing Number of Residential & Light Commercial Buildings is Driving Market Growth
8.3.2 Steel Case Diaphragm Gas Meter
8.3.3 Aluminium Case Diaphragm Gas Meter
9 Smart Gas Meter Market, by Component
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Smart Gas Meter Market
9.2 Hardware
9.2.1 Increasing Demand for Precise Smart Gas Meter Operations is Driving Market Growth
9.3 Software
9.3.1 Advancing Utility Operations and Growing Need for Smart Gas Meter Operational Management are Driving Market Growth
10 Smart Gas Meter Market, by End-user
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Smart Gas Meter Market
10.2 Residential
10.2.1 Increasing Focus on Energy Efficiency is Driving Market Growth
10.3 Commercial
10.3.1 Increasing Digitalization and Urbanization are Driving Market Growth
10.4 Industrial
10.4.1 Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Operations in Several Industries is Driving Market Growth
11 Smart Gas Meter Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Smart Gas Meter Market
11.2 North America
11.3 South America
11.4 Europe
11.5 Asia-Pacific
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Key Players Strategies
12.2 Share Analysis of Top 5 Players
12.3 Market Evaluation Framework
12.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players
12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
12.5.1 Star
12.5.2 Emerging Leader
12.5.3 Pervasive
12.5.4 Participant
12.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping of Start-Ups
12.6.1 Progressive Companies
12.6.2 Responsive Companies
12.6.3 Starting Blocks
12.6.4 Dynamic Companies
12.7 Competitive Scenario
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Major Players
13.1.1 Apator Group
13.1.2 Diehl Metering
13.1.3 Honeywell International
13.1.4 ITRON
13.1.5 Landis+Gyr
13.1.6 Sensus (Xylem)
13.1.7 EDMI
13.1.8 Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment
13.1.9 Dandong Dongfa (Group)
13.1.10 Raychem RPG
13.1.11 Chint
13.1.12 Zenner
13.1.13 Master Meter
13.1.14 Aclara Technologies
13.1.15 Wasion Group
13.1.16 Aichi Tokei Denki
13.1.17 Pietro Fiorentini
13.1.18 Secure Meters
13.1.19 Fujitsu
13.2 Startup/SME Players
13.2.1 Sagemcom
13.2.2 Adya Smart Metering
13.2.3 Ultan Technologies
13.2.4 Powercom
13.2.5 Discovergy GmbH
13.2.6 SNS Technosys
14 Appendix
14.1 Insights of Industry Experts
14.2 Discussion Guide
14.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
14.4 Available Customizations
