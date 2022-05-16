The Worldwide Smoke Detector Industry is Expected to Reach $3 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smoke Detector Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smoke detector market is evaluated at US$1.744 billion for the year 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.33% to reach a market size of US$3.054 billion by the year 2027.



Smoke detectors are a specific type of device used to detect the presence of smoke or fire in buildings and factories. Smoke detectors are efficiently used for industrial and domestic purposes. Smoke detectors or smoke alarms can efficiently detect and prevent certain hazardous fire accidents that take place in residential and non-residential buildings. Smoke detectors are designed in a way that they are efficiently placed on walls or roofs that smoke is rising upward as fire is happening. The smoke detectors with an alarm system placed on rooftops and walls can efficiently identify smoke and produce an alarm to escape fire accidents.

Fire accidents are one of the major frequently occurring and hazardous accidents that are taking place in factories and industrial buildings. The severe accidents in industries and production plants resulting in severe injuries and heavy financial loss are mainly due to the fire accidents occurring in industries and factories.

The proper design of residential or non-residential areas with adequate safety measures like smoke detectors can reduce the risk of heavy financial loss and injuries to workers occurring from fire accidents. The increasing need for proper safety measures for efficient working of industries and factories is giving potential to the market growth of smoke detectors. The mandatory regulations and policies implemented by the government in order to ensure more safety and reduce the risk of accidents are boosting the demand for smoke detectors in the global market.

The rising penetration of electronics in industrial and manufacturing fields is also making developments and progress in the section of fire controllers and smoke detectors. The research and developments on smoke detectors also brought out a specific type of smoke detector that can efficiently work without any battery-like type of smoke detectors that can be hardwired in the building itself. The increasing rate of fire accidents and mandatory rules of government regarding workers and factory safety is driving the growth of the smoke detectors market.



The recent outbreak of the COVID pandemic has severely affected the market growth of smoke detectors in the global market. The COVID pandemic had a negative impact on the market for smoke detectors. The widespread COVID-19 resulted in the imposition of lockdowns and isolations by certain governments. The lockdown and isolation actions taken out by governments of various countries resulted in the shutdown of factories and production plants.

The shutdown of factories declined the demand for smoke detectors, as factories were not properly working due to the lockdowns. The shutdown of production plants that are manufacturing electronic and safety devices like smoke detectors also resulted in the stoppage of production, making a vast declination in the smoke detectors market. The tampered supply chain sector of electronic and safety devices also resulted in the downfall of the smoke detectors market in the global market.



The increasing rate of fire accidents

Fire accident is one of the major accidents that cause substantial financial loss and injuries to workers in factories. The rate of fire accidents also increases along with more industrialization and developments. According to the data of UNDRR (United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction), approximately 37000 fire incidents are occurring in every year on industries and industrial premises all over the world. Unite states is recorded as one of the countries with the highest number of fire accidents.

The increasing number of fire accidents is boosting the need and demand for effective industrial safety devices and smoke detectors. The reports of the San Francisco administration state that about 4000 people have lost life due to fire accidents in industries and residential areas. The development and up-gradation of smoke detectors and fire safety measures have increased the wide acceptance of smoke detectors. The simple and more efficient smoke detectors with more tech support also increased the installation of smoke detectors in the home and for small domestic workplaces. The reduced risk of financial loss in industries by employing proper alarm systems and smoke detectors also boosted the demand for smoke detectors in the global market.



Support from the government for fire safety

The high support of governmental bodies in providing safety measures and ensuring safe working conditions in factories are boosting the demand for smoke detectors in the global market. The increasing number of fire accidents in industries, residential and non-residential areas has made the government in making more rules and regulations for ensuring proper safety.

The mandatory rules and regulations by governments in the industrial sector are making the companies in providing more worker safety and fire protection systems in industries. The international code for the working of factories and industries is also demanding more safe and secure regulations and safety systems for production plants and industries. The mandatory regulations of the international government to avoid fire accidents and ensure more safety are driving the market growth of smoke detectors.



Higher market growth in Europe in forecasting years

Geographically, the major growth in industrial production is shown in the Europe region. The increasing number of production plants and industries in the European region also results in more demand and need for industrial safety in Europe. The increasing demand for safety measures in industries of Europe is forecasting the higher market growth of smoke detectors in the European region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of End-Users

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Smoke Detector Market Analysis, by Installation Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Hardwired Smoke Detectors

5.3. Battery-operated Smoke Detectors



6. Global Smoke Detector Market Analysis, by Product Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Ionization Smoke Detectors

6.3. Photoelectric Smoke Detectors

6.4. Dual Sensor Smoke detectors

6.5. Others



7. Global Smoke Detector Market Analysis, by End-Use

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Commercial

7.3. Manufacturing

7.4. Residential

7.5. Automotive

7.6. Telecommunications

7.7. Mining

7.8. Oil, Gas, and Mining

7.9. Others



8. Global Smoke Detector Market Analysis, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. USA

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. Brazil

8.3.2. Argentina

8.3.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. Germany

8.4.2. France

8.4.3. UK

8.4.4. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.2. UAE

8.5.3. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. China

8.6.2. India

8.6.3. Japan

8.6.4. South Korea

8.6.5. Taiwan

8.6.6. Thailand

8.6.7. Indonesia

8.6.8. Others



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Hochiki Corporation

10.2. Honeywell International

10.3. Johnson Control

10.4. Nest labs

10.5. Robert Bosch Gmbh

10.6. Ceasefire Industries Pvt.Ltd.

10.7. Schneider Electric

10.8. SECOM CO., LTD.

10.9. Siemens AG

10.10. Eurotech Fire systems



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r2ox48

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets