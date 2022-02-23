The Worldwide Soft Skills Training Industry is Expected to Reach $47.16 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soft Skills Training Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global soft skills training market size reached US$ 23.64 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 47.16 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.3% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Soft skills refer to a combination of people and communication skills, personality traits, attitudes, career preferences and social and emotional intelligence. Individuals undertake professional training to enhance these skills and navigate the professional environment to achieve personal and business goals. The training is offered through offline and web-based platforms and can aid in improving customer service, employee retention, increasing sales and job satisfaction and overall productivity of the individual. However, in comparison to hard technical skills, soft skills are more personality-focused, but they can also be applied for time management, conflict-resolution, problem-solving, critical thinking, organization development and leadership.



Rapid urbanization, along with the growing requirement to minimize the skill gap among professionals across the globe, represent as the key factors driving the market growth. Organizations are emphasizing on providing high-quality training modules to their employees for encouraging holistic development and faster achievement of goals. Furthermore, new employees are enrolled for soft skills training programs to inculcate the skills of delegation, cohesiveness and collaboration, which is also contributing to the market growth. Individuals are also increasingly investing in upgrading their skills and learning soft skills to attract more lucrative professional opportunities. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) with the training modules, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These technologies offer repeatable and reusable content and are able to identify the specific requirement of each individual. Other factors, including rising expenditure on digital learning and acquiring new skills by the masses, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global soft skills training market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on soft skill type, channel provider, sourcing, delivery mode and end use industry.



Breakup by Soft Skill Type:

Management and Leadership

Administration and Secretarial

Communication and Productivity

Personal Development

Teamwork

Others

Breakup by Channel Provider:

Corporate/ Enterprise

Academic/ Education

Government

Breakup by Sourcing:

In-house

Outsourced

Breakup by Delivery Mode:

Online

Offline

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Computer Generated Solutions Inc., D2L Corporation, edX Inc., New Horizons Worldwide LLC, NIIT Limited, Pearson PLC, QA Limited and Skillsoft Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global soft skills training market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global soft skills training market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the soft skill type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the channel provider?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sourcing?

What is the breakup of the market based on the delivery mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global soft skills training market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

