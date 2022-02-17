The Worldwide Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Industry is Expected to Reach $233+ Billion by 2026

Feb 17, 2022, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market (2021-2026) by Offering Type, Technology Type, Installation Type, Application Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market is estimated to be USD 167.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 233.97 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%.
The Global Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market is driving due to increasing initiative and support by the government towards adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions are driving the market growth. Additionally, growing awareness of significant benefits offered by LEDs lighting systems is fuelling the market's growth. On the other hand, the high cost of system implementation and maintenance restricts the market.
Furthermore, growing adoption by various industries such as automobile, medical, healthcare, and others, and increasing technological advancement and modernization will create opportunities for the market to grow. Moreover, increasing system testing costs are the challenge that may negatively affect the market.
The Global Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market is segmented based on Offering Type, Technology Type, Installation Type, Application Type, and Geography.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Applied Materials, Inc, AIXTRON, Bridgelux, Inc, General Electric Company, Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited, Nichia Corporation, OSRAM Licht AG, Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd, Signify Holding B.V, and Wolfspeed, Inc, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Government Initiatives towards Energy-Efficient Lighting Solutions
4.1.2 Significant Benefits offered by LEDs Lighting System
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of System Implementation and Maintenance
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Growing Adoption by Various Industries
4.3.2 Technological Advancement and Modernization
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Increase in Testing Cost
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market, By Offering Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.3 Software
6.4 Services
7 Global Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market, By Technology Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 HID Lighting
7.3 Fluorescent Lighting
7.4 Solid-State Lighting
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Induction Lighting
7.5.2 Plasma
8 Global Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market, By Installation Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 New Installation
8.3 Retrofit Installation
9 Global Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market, By Application Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Automotive Lighting
9.3 Backlight
9.4 General Lighting
9.5 Medical Lighting
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Emergency Lighting
9.6.2 Projector
10 Global Solid-State and Other Energy-Efficient Lighting Market, By Geography
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Acuity Brands, Inc
12.2 Advanced Lighting Technologies, LLC
12.3 AIXTRON
12.4 Applied Materials, Inc
12.5 ARC Solid-State Lighting Corp
12.6 Bridgelux, Inc
12.7 Ceravision
12.8 Dialight
12.9 Digital Lumens, Inc
12.10 Eaton Corporation
12.11 Energy Focus, Inc
12.12 Everlight Electronics Co Ltd
12.13 General Electric Company
12.14 Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited
12.15 Intematix Corporation
12.16 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
12.17 Nanoleaf
12.18 Nichia Corporation
12.19 OSRAM Licht AG
12.20 Phoenix Products LLC
12.21 Sharp Corporation
12.22 Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd
12.23 Signify Holding B.V
12.24 SORAA
12.25 Technical Consumer Products, Inc
12.26 Topanga Technologies
12.27 Toshiba Corporation
12.28 TOYODA GOSEI Co Ltd
12.29 Virtual Extension
12.30 Wolfspeed, Inc
13 Appendix
