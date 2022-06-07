The Worldwide Solid State Radar Industry is Expected to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Solid State Radar Market By Waveform, By End User, By Dimension, By Industry, By Frequency Band, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Solid state Radar Market size is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 4.0% CAGR during the forecast period.



Solid-State Radar is a cutting-edge technique that integrates advanced electronics with crucial components to build sophisticated devices that can identify threats instantly. In addition, Solid-state radar is a valuable tool for meteorologists since it can detect precipitation in a wide range of meteorological situations. To accomplish this, the device employs a method known as frequency modulation.



In the initial phase, Radar was developed for military and defense objectives. Modern radar systems, on the other hand, are principally used for air traffic control, radar astronomy, weather formation, and meteorological monitoring, due to the emerging technology and innovation. Additionally, they are also used in air defense systems, anti-missile systems, and anti-collision systems for airplanes.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on the electronics and semiconductor industries. Due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, business and manufacturing facilities in several countries have been closed, and they are projected to remain closed in 2021. Furthermore, the partial or total lockdown has affected the worldwide supply chain, making it difficult for manufacturers to reach their customers.



The COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on society and the global economy. The impact of this pandemic is increasing day by day, and it is disrupting worldwide business. The crisis is causing stock market uncertainty, which is leading to a drop in corporate confidence, a major slowdown in supply chains, and an increase in panic among the consumers.



Market Growth Factors:

Constant developments in the Solid-State Radar Technology

The Solid-State radar industry makes substantial use of cutting-edge technologies such as software-defined radars and digital components. Digital Signal Processors (DSP), fast Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) microprocessors, Ultrafast Analog-to-Digital (A-D) and Digital-to-Analog (D-A) converters, and high-speed digital networking have enabled new generation radars to provide high output to power ratios while maintaining a small form factor. The development of active electronically-scanned arrays has paved the way for the development of 3D radars. A new generation of Advanced Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars has emerged as a result of the development of Solid-State electronics such as Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Gallium Arsenide.



High deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)

UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) are mostly utilised in the military. They can also be utilised as remote sensing equipment in the civilian sector. Many countries around the world are developing and deploying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for intelligence collection, surveillance, and reconnaissance tasks. UAVs of the next generation are being employed for a variety of combat operations, including ground attacks against hostile targets. For airborne mapping, these UAVs use a variety of synthetic aperture radars. There has been a rise in deployment of lightweight combat UAVs which are integrated with solid-state radars.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Vulnerable to new jamming methods

The deliberate production of radio frequency signals that interfere with the operation of a radar is known as radar jamming. Jamming can be accomplished using two major techniques: noise and repeater. Depending on their range, size, and nature, solid-state radars are vulnerable to a jamming approach. Interfering signals are used in new electronic radar jamming techniques to block the receiver with highly concentrated energy signals, effectively blocking the signal from reaching the airborne radar and preventing it from functioning properly.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Solid State Radar Market by Waveform

3.1 Global Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave Radar Market by Region

3.2 Global Doppler Radar Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Solid State Radar Market by End User

4.1 Global Military & Defense Market by Region

4.2 Global Weather Monitoring Market by Region

4.3 Global Aviation Market by Region

4.4 Global Automotive Market by Region

4.5 Global Other End User Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Solid State Radar Market by Dimension

5.1 Global 3D Market by Region

5.2 Global 2D Market by Region

5.3 Global 4D Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Solid State Radar Market by Industry

6.1 Global Non-Commercial Market by Region

6.2 Global Commercial Solid State Radar Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Solid State Radar Market by Frequency Band

7.1 Global X-Band Market by Region

7.2 Global S-Band Market by Region

7.3 Global L-Band Market by Region

7.4 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Solid State Radar Market by Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions

9.2 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.2.4 Research and Development Expense

9.2.5 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expense

9.4 Saab AB

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Analysis

9.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.4.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.5 Honeywell International, Inc.

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.5.6 SWOT Analysis

9.6 Northrop Grumman Corporation

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Analysis

9.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.6.4 Research and Development Expense

9.7 Thales Group S.A.

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Analysis

9.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.7.4 Research and Development Expense

9.7.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.8 BAE Systems PLC

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Analysis

9.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.8.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.8.5 SWOT Analysis

9.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Financial Analysis

9.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.9.4 Research & Development Expense

9.10. Leonardo SpA

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Financial Analysis

9.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.10.4 Research & Development Expense

