The Worldwide Spice & Herb Extracts Industry is Expected to Reach $439.3 Million by 2026

DUBLIN, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Spice & Herb Extracts Market (2021-2026) by Product, Application, Type and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Spice & Herb Extracts Market is estimated to be USD 311. 75 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 439.29 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%.



Herbal extracts are extracted from herbal seeds, stems and flowers. Spice extracts are sweet and pungent additives from stems, nuts, berries, barks, and vegetables. Extracts of spices and herbs are used in foods & beverages, medicines, as well as to convey flavors, colors and preserve food products.

Factors like increasing demand for convenience food and the growing popularity of international cuisine in various countries are drivers for the market. In contrast, inefficient methods for proper storage acts as a restraint to the market.



Rising awareness of the medicinal properties of herbs & spice extracts provides a great opportunity for the growth of the market through lack of infrastructure for production and shipment poses a challenge to it.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report All-Season Herbs, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Paprika Oleo's India Ltd., Kalsec Inc., Dohler GmbH, Givaudan, Kerry Group plc., etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Convenience Food

4.1.2 The Growing Popularity of International Cuisine in Various Countries

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Inefficient Methods for Proper Storage

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 The Rising Awareness of Medicinal Properties of Herbs & Spice Extracts

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Infrastructure for Production and Shipment



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Spice & Herb Extracts Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Basil

6.3 Cardamom

6.4 Celery

6.5 Chilli

6.6 Coriander

6.7 Cumin

6.8 Ginger

6.9 Oregano

6.10 Pepper

6.11 Thyme

6.12 Cinnamon

6.13 Other



7 Global Spice & Herb Extracts Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Food Application

7.2.1 Dairy

7.2.2 Meat and Poultry

7.2.3 Dressings, Marinades, Soups and Sauces

7.2.4 Snacks and Convenience Food

7.2.5 Other Food Applications

7.3 Beverage Applications

7.3.1 Tea and Herbal Drinks

7.3.2 Alcoholic Beverages

7.3.3 Soft Drinks

7.4 Medicines



8 Global Spice & Herb Extracts Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Essential Oils

8.3 Liquid Blends

8.4 Spice Seasoning & Blends



9 Global Spice & Herb Extracts Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.3.3 Chile

9.3.4 Colombia

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Netherlands

9.4.7 Sweden

9.4.8 Russia

9.4.9 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Indonesia

9.5.5 Malaysia

9.5.6 South Korea

9.5.7 Australia

9.5.8 Sri Lanka

9.5.9 Thailand

9.5.10 Rest of APAC

9.6 Middle-East and Africa

9.6.1 Qatar

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 United Arab Emirates



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 All-Season Herbs

11.2 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

11.3 Paprika Oleo's India Ltd.

11.4 Kalsec Inc.

11.5 Dohler GmbH

11.6 Givaudan

11.7 Kerry Group Plc

11.8 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

11.9 Sensient Technologies Corporation

11.10 Naturex

11.11 SHS Group

11.12 Olam International

11.13 Vdflavours

11.14 Firmenich SA

11.15 Takasago International Corporation

11.16 Symrise

11.17 McCormick & Company



12 Appendix



