The Worldwide Supply Chain Federation Announces All-Star Speaker Line-Up for New Supply Chain, Innovation & Technology Conference

The Worldwide Supply Chain Federation is the largest and fastest growing grassroots-driven network of open and multidisciplinary meetup communities focused on supply chain, technology, and innovation. The group is launching its first FREE global summit for enthusiastic technologists, supply chain professionals, academics, entrepreneurs, and investors of innovations for future-ready global supply chains. The 2-day conference will be held on June 19th and 20th, 2019 at Microsoft's conference center in New York City.

An exciting line-up of speakers includes keynotes from legal expert, Paul McCulloch, a renowned specialist in technology, privacy, and cybersecurity law at CyberLaw Group; and Rosemarie Truman, CEO & Founder of the Center for Advancing Innovation (CAI).

Day One (June 19th) of the Supply Chain, Innovation and Technology Conference (SCIT2019) is an invitation-only executive session focused on supply chain innovations. There are four tracks.

1. FASHION TRACK

How is the fashion industry adopting customization, personalization, and on-demand manufacturing? How is data being leveraged to provide predictive, personalized digital experiences? How are brands allowing their consumers to co-create? What does luxury on-demand manufacturing look like today; in 5 years?

Speakers include:

Andrey Golub - Founder & CEO, ELSE Corp

- Founder & CEO, Elisa Rossi - Co-founder, Milaner

- Co-founder, Milaner Stephanie Benedetto - Founder & CEO, Queen of Raw

- Founder & CEO, Queen of Raw Moderator: Emma Cosgrove , Journalist, Supply Chain Dive

2. LOGISTICS TRACK

What problems can technology solve in land-based supply chain logistics? What's most promising in the near term? Where do we have challenges? What can we learn from supply chain innovators around the world?

Speakers include:

Bob O'Donnell - Head of North America E-Commerce Logistics, Maersk

- Head of North America E-Commerce Logistics, Maersk Juliana Nascimento - Optimization Expert, Operations Research, Princeton University & Optimal Dynamics

- Optimization Expert, Operations Research, & Optimal Dynamics Joel Sutherland - Managing Director & Professor of Practice, Supply Chain Management Institute of the University of San Diego

- Managing Director & Professor of Practice, Supply Chain Management Institute of the Moderator: Eric Johnson, Senior Editor, Technology at the Journal of Commerce

3. MARITIME TRACK

What problems can technology solve in maritime supply chain logistics? What's most promising in the near term? Where do we have challenges? What's happening in other parts of the world?

Speakers include:

Erez Agmoni - Regional Head of Supply Chain Warehousing and Distribution, Americas, Maersk

Kenneth O'Brien - Chief Operating Officer, Gemini Shippers Group

- Chief Operating Officer, Gemini Shippers Group Allen Thomas - Chief Strategy Officer, Advent Intermodal Solutions

- Chief Strategy Officer, Advent Intermodal Solutions Moderator: Timothy Simpson - Maritz Global Events

4. BLOCKCHAIN TRACKS

What lessons have we learned bringing blockchain and supply chain from the lab into the real world?

Part 1: Keynote Presentations

Michael Zargham - Founder & CEO, BlockScience

- Founder & CEO, BlockScience Tanjila Islam - Founder & CEO, TradeFlo

- Founder & CEO, TradeFlo Patrick Duffy - President, Blockchain in Transport Alliance

Part 2: Panel Discussion

Joshua Klayman - Inflection Point Blockchain Advisors, Founder & CEO

- Inflection Point Blockchain Advisors, Founder & CEO Rob Bailey - Co-founder & CEO, MState

- Co-founder & CEO, MState Alisa DiCaprio - Head of Trade and Supply Chain, r3

- Head of Trade and Supply Chain, r3 Moderator: Blockchain Specialist, Kelly LeValley Hunt , Forbes 2018 Blockchain "Pioneer", and recipient of Microsoft's 2018 Women in Blockchain Award for Hyper-growth & Innovation.

Day Two (June 20th) is open to all and features technology showcases from a select group of top supply chain start-ups from around the globe. Speakers include leaders from - Setlog (Germany); FreightWaves (USA); Voyage Control (UK); Milaner (Italy/USA); Optimal Dynamics (USA); Fast Applications (Italy/Israel); Locus (India); Queen of Raw (USA), PeerLedger (Canada); ELSE Corp (Italy); Kontainers (UK); and there will be a presentation by the Singapore Economic Development Board focusing on supply chain innovation in Singapore.

About The Worldwide Supply Chain Federation

Founded in 2017 by Lisa Morales-Hellebo and Brian Aoaeh, The Worldwide Supply Chain Federation is a coalition of open, multidisciplinary grassroots communities focused on technology and innovation in global supply chains across all industries.

Each chapter brings together startups, large corporations, small and medium-size businesses, technologists, supply chain professionals, investors, journalists, corporate treasury, regulators, academics, and research and development specialists - to help navigate the complex, evolving, and changing supply chain landscape.

Its founding chapter, The New York Supply Chain Meetup includes over 2,600 members. New chapters are forming in Silicon Valley, California; Charleston, South Carolina; Chicago, Illinois; Bangalore, India; Athens Greece; Vancouver, Canada; and Singapore.

