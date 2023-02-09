The Worldwide Surface Disinfectants Industry is Projected to Reach $7 Billion by 2030: Despite Competition from Non-alcohol Based Versions, Sales of Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Continue to Grow

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surface Disinfectants: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Surface Disinfectants estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Liquids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wipes segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Surface Disinfectants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$937.8 Million by the year 2030.



3M Company

Company ABC Compounding Co. Inc.

Arrow Solutions

Arrow-Magnolia International Inc.

Avmor

Betco

Diversey Inc.

DR.SCHNELL Chemie GmbH

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Ecolab G.K.

Ecolab Inc.

Kao Corporation

Lion Corporation

Metrex Research LLC

National Chemical Laboratories Inc.

PortionPac Chemical Corporation

Procter & Gamble Co.,

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Spartan Chemical Co. Inc.

STERIS plc

The Clorox Company

Unilever Plc

Zep Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Disinfectants: Enabling the Ultimate Hygienic Environment that Looks Healthy and Feels Better

Recent Market Activity

Noteworthy Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell

Rising Consumer Interest

High-Performance Products

Green & Sustainable Solutions

Cost-Effective Products

Healthcare Disinfection

User-Friendly Solutions

Sophisticated Technologies

Growing Awareness about Hygiene & Health: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Fast Facts

Implications of Infectious Diseases

Implications of Hygiene Failures

Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years

Developing Regions Extend Immense Growth Potential

Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors

Disinfectants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Focus on Safety, Health & Sanitation Drives Demand for Surface Disinfectants

Essential Role of Surface Disinfection in Addressing Resistance to Antimicrobial Agents

Potential Risks from E. coli Outbreaks, Drug-Resistant Germs, and Inexplicable Viruses Steer Demand for Antimicrobial Disinfectants

Antimicrobials, Antiseptics and Disinfectants

Antimicrobial Ingredients

Beneficial/Non-Beneficial Bugs

Super Bugs

Alternative Antimicrobials

Antimicrobial Ingredients

Disposing Antimicrobials

Concerns about Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs) Drive Healthy Demand in the Healthcare Sector

Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs): A Major Cause of Morbidity and Mortality

Innovative Disinfections in Healthcare Cleaning: Need of the Hour

The Field of Surgery Offers High Prospects for Disinfection

Rising Significance of Keeping Hands and Surfaces Clean Accelerates Adoption of Disinfecting and Cleaning Wipes

Despite Competition from Non-alcohol Based Versions, Sales of Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Continue to Grow

Alcohol-A Potent Disinfectant: "For & Against"

Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers: Gaining Preference over Alcohol-based Variants

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Infections: A Major Growth Driver

Stringent Regulations Augment Deployment of Disinfectants in the Food Industry

Trend towards Preventive Healthcare Benefits Disinfectants Market

Favorable Market Conditions Promote Research

Preference for Antibacterial Cleansing Spurs Product Introductions

Uncertainty over the Benefits of Triclosan Loom Large

How Much Use of Disinfectants is Too Much?

Disinfection Robots

Hydrogen Peroxide Prototypes Preferred Over UV Light Systems

Xenex Leads the Disinfection Robots Market

EnviroShield: An Advanced Disinfectant Spray System

THYMOX Technology

Self-Disinfecting Copper Surfaces

Disinfection 2.0: The Battle against Infection

Triclosan-Free Hand Care Products

UV-Disinfection: An Established yet Evolving Technology

UVC LEDs: For Enhancing Disinfection Protocols

UVC LEDs versus UV Lamps

UVGI Effectively Combats Transmission of Airborne Pathogens

UVGI Devices Facilitate Development of High Efficiency Disinfectants

Ultraviolet (UV) Surface Disinfection: A Promising Technology Innovation

Disinfectant Compounds for Killing Superbugs

QUAT-based Disinfectants

Environmental Friendly Disinfectants

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

