The Worldwide Surface Disinfectants Industry is Projected to Reach $7 Billion by 2030: Despite Competition from Non-alcohol Based Versions, Sales of Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Continue to Grow

The global market for Surface Disinfectants estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Liquids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wipes segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR
The Surface Disinfectants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$937.8 Million by the year 2030.
