The Worldwide Syphilis Testing Industry is Expected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2028 at a 5.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Syphilis Testing Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Location of Testing testing), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Syphilis Testing Market size is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



Syphilis is a bacteria-induced sexually transmitted disease (STDs) caused by Treponema pallidum. The very first two stages are the most contagious. The early phase of syphilis is the concealed, or latent, stage, during which the patient is unaffected. The disease is still present, but there are no noticeable symptoms. The second stage, tertiary syphilis, is the most dangerous to one's health.



Syphilis occurs in stages, each with its own set of symptoms. The stages, however, might intersect, and indications do not usually appear in the same order. The user could have syphilis for years without noticing any signs. A tiny sore called a chancre (SHANG-kur) is the first indication of syphilis.

The sore occurs where the germs entered the body for the first time. While the majority of persons with syphilis get only one chancre, some develop numerously. The chancre usually emerges three weeks after exposure. Since the chancre is usually painless and can be concealed within the vaginal or rectum, many persons with syphilis are unaware of it. Within three to six weeks, the chancre is expected to heal on its own.



Treponema pallidum subspecies pallidum is a Gram-negative, highly mobile bacterium with a spiral structure. Yaws (subspecies pertenue), bejel (subspecies carateum), and pinta (subspecies carateum) are three more human diseases caused by the Treponema pallidum subspecies. They do not cause neurological illness, unlike subspecies pallidum. It cannot survive without a host for more than a few days.

This is because its tiny genome (1.14Mbp) lacks the metabolic pathways required to produce the majority of its macronutrients. It takes more than 30 hours to double in size. The bacterium is notorious for its capability to avoid the immune system along with its invasiveness.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The overall impact of COVID-19 on the syphilis testing market is negative, owing to a decrease in the number of patient visits to hospitals and clinics for testing, as a result of the suspension of various elective surgeries and outpatient visits, which reduced the market's demand for syphilis tests.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a public-health disaster that has harmed the STD testing industry. Before the pandemic, the number of sexually transmitted infection cases was significant, but after the pandemic, STD testing cases decreased. During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, testing reports of sexually transmitted diseases were down due to challenges in health care and sexually transmitted infection testing services.



Market Growth Factors:



Rising public awareness about syphilis treatment



Utilizing the social media platforms and the various campaigns by the NGO and various authorities are making people aware about the Syphilis testing market. During STD Awareness Week, which occurs during the second full week of April, people are encouraged to become aware of STDs and how they impact their lives.

The goal is to reduce stigma, fear, and discrimination associated with STDs, as well as to make sure that people have the tools and knowledge they need to prevent, detect, and treat STDs. Many governments in developed and developing countries are attempting to raise public awareness about the necessity of early STD testing.



Increasing government funding or investments on STD testing



Several government agencies are increasing their investments in the development of quick and accurate STD testing since it aids in the control of syphilis cases by administering the appropriate treatments at the appropriate time.

Patients with STDs have a much higher death risk because they are not tested with the appropriate measures at the appropriate time, making their condition more fragile and harder to cure. The government as well as other healthcare organizations have developed different initiatives to raise public awareness of STDs.



Marketing Restraining Factor:



Impact of social taboos and stigmas



The extensive efforts to identify basic interventions that can help to reduce risky sexual behavior, altering one's behavior remains challenging. According to surveys, it is vital to focus on well-defined communities, interact extensively with specified target audiences, and incorporate them in the designing, implementation, and evaluation processes. There are still several stigmas associated with STDs that prevent people from being checked. Many STDs are thought to be stigmatized in society. In other words, persons who are infected with STDs are judged or condemned. Other diseases may also be associated with societal stigma.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Syphilis Testing Market by Type

3.1 Global Primary & Secondary Syphilis Market by Region

3.2 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Syphilis Testing Market by Location of Testing

4.1 Global Laboratory testing Market by Region

4.2 Global Point of care (POC) testing Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Syphilis Testing Market by Region



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Analysis

6.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.1.4 Research & Development Expense

6.2 Danaher Corporation (Cepheid)

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Financial Analysis

6.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.2.4 Research & Development Expense

6.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.3.1 Company Overview

6.3.2 Financial Analysis

6.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.3.4 Research & Development Expense

6.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.4.2 Financial Analysis

6.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.4.4 Research & Development Expense

6.5 Bio-Rad laboratories, Inc.

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.5.2 Financial Analysis

6.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

6.6 Hologic, Inc.

6.6.1 Company Overview

6.6.2 Financial Analysis

6.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.6.4 Research & Development Expense

6.6.5 Recent Strategies and Developments:

6.6.5.1 Approvals and Trials:

6.7 DiaSorin S.p.A. (Luminex Corporation)

6.7.1 Company Overview

6.7.2 Financial Analysis

6.7.3 Regional Analysis

6.7.4 Research & Development Expenses

6.8 Abbott Laboratories

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.8.2 Financial Analysis

6.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.8.4 Research & Development Expense

6.8.5 Recent Strategies and Developments:

6.8.5.1 Approvals and Trials:

6.9 Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)

6.9.1 Company Overview

6.9.2 Financial Analysis

6.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.9.4 Research & Development Expenses



