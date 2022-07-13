The Worldwide Tactical Data Link Industry is Projected to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tactical Data Link Market by Application (Command & Control, ISR, EW, Radio Communication), Platform (Ground, Airborne, Naval, Unmanned Systems, Weapons), Component, Frequency, Data Link Type, Point of Sale, Military Standard, Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Tactical data link market is estimated to be USD 8.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2027.

Factors such as the rise in airspace modernization programs, customized communication on the move solution for unmanned ground vehicles, and rising adoption of unmanned vehicles are driving factors assisting the growth of the tactical data link market.



The tactical data link market includes major players such as Collins Aerospace (US), L3harris Technologies (US), ViaSat (US), Thales Group (France), and General Dynamics Corporation (US) are some of the leading companies in this market, among others. These players have spread their business across various countries including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. COVID-19 has affected the tactical data link market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country.



Ground: The dominating segment of the tactical data link market, by the platform



Based on the platform, the tactical data link market has been segmented into the ground, airborne, naval, unmanned systems, and weapons. The ground segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Product: The fastest-growing segment of the tactical data link market, by component



The component segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. The growth can be attributed due to the high rate of adoption of technologically advanced tactical data link components due to the ease of usage and maintenance.



Ultra High Frequency: The fastest-growing and leading segment of the tactical data link market, by frequency



The defense segment of the tactical data link market has been classified into a different frequency. The growth of the frequency segment of the tactical data link market can be attributed to the increased use of various technologically advanced components for receiving a large set of data through signals from several parts of the world across multiple platforms.



North America: The largest contributing region in the aerospace and tactical data link market.



The tactical data link market in the North American region has been studied for the US and Canada. North American countries are awarding a number of contracts to major players of the tactical data link market for the delivery of tactical data links and related components, thus driving the growth of the tactical data link market in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in Airspace Modernization Programs

5.2.1.2 Surging Demand for Military UAVs

5.2.1.3 Emergence of Modern Warfare Systems

5.2.1.4 Customized Communication-On-The-Move Solutions for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

5.2.1.5 Increasing Defense Budget of Emerging Countries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Rigorous Military Standards and Stringent Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Adoption of Unmanned Vehicles

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Enhanced Interoperability

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce

5.2.4.2 System Requirements and Design Constraints

5.3 Value Chain Analysis of Tactical Data Link Market

5.4 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business

5.4.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets of Manufacturers of Tactical Data Link

5.5 Tactical Data Link Market Ecosystem

5.5.1 Prominent Companies

5.5.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.5.3 Market Ecosystem

5.6 Innovation and Patent Registrations

5.7 Average Selling Price of Tactical Data Link Products

5.7.1 Average Selling Price Trends of Data Link Components, 2020 (USD Million)

5.8 Pricing Analysis

5.8.1 Average Selling Prices of Tactical Data Link, by Components

5.9 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.10 Key Markets for Export/Import

5.10.1 US

5.10.2 China

5.10.3 France

5.10.4 Japan

5.10.5 Key Conferences & Events, 2022-2023

5.11 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.11.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.11.2 Regulatory Landscape

5.11.2.1 North America

5.11.2.2 Europe

5.12 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.12.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.12.2 Buying Criteria



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Development of Cognitive Radios

6.2.2 Use of Software-Defined Radios

6.2.3 Development of Next-Generation Ip

6.2.4 Network-Enabled Weapons (News)

6.2.5 Manned-Unmanned Teaming (Mumt)

6.3 Technology Analysis

6.3.1 Multiband Tactical Communication Amplifiers

6.3.2 Increased Use of Ultra-Compact & High Throughput On-The-Move (Otm) Terminals for Tactical UAVs

6.4 Use Case Analysis

6.4.1 Link 11

6.4.2 Link 11B

6.4.3 Link 14

6.4.4 Link 16

6.4.5 Link 22

6.4.6 Common Data Link (Cdl)



7 Tactical Data Link Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (Isr)

7.3 Command & Control

7.4 Electronic Warfare

7.5 Radio Communication



8 Tactical Data Link Market, by Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Product

8.2.1 Increased Dependence on Small, Lightweight, and Power-Efficient Products to Fuel Demand

8.2.2 Modems

8.2.3 Terminals

8.2.4 Radio Sets

8.2.5 Routers

8.2.6 Controllers

8.2.7 Transceivers

8.2.8 Receivers

8.2.9 Others

8.3 Software Solution

8.3.1 Upgraded Software Increasingly Used to Increase Compatibility of Tactical Data Links



9 Tactical Data Link Market, by Platform

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Ground

9.2.1 Ground Control Stations/Command Centers

9.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Advanced Communication Radios for Army Base Stations

9.2.2 Armored Vehicles

9.2.2.1 Armored Vehicles with Tactical Communication Solutions Provide On-The-Walk and On-The-Move Capabilities

9.2.2.2 Combat Vehicles

9.2.2.3 Combat Support Vehicles

9.2.3 Soldiers

9.2.3.1 Increased Demand for Handheld Tactical Radios from Defense Forces

9.3 Airborne

9.3.1 Ensured Connectivity in Multiple Airborne Platforms Fuels Segment

9.3.2 Fixed-Wing

9.3.2.1 Fighter Aircraft Require Tactical Components for High-Speed Data Transfer

9.3.2.2 Fighter Aircraft

9.3.2.3 Transport Aircraft

9.3.2.4 Special Mission Aircraft

9.3.3 Rotary-Wing

9.3.3.1 Increasing Procurement by Emerging Economies Boosts Demand for Tactical Communication in Military Helicopters

9.3.3.2 Attack Helicopters

9.3.3.3 Maritime Helicopters

9.3.3.4 Multi-Role Helicopters

9.4 Naval

9.4.1 Increasing Maritime Warfare to Boost Demand

9.4.2 Ships

9.4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Secure Ship-To-Shore, Ship-To-Ship, and Ship-To-Aircraft Communications

9.4.2.2 Destroyers

9.4.2.3 Frigates

9.4.2.4 Corvettes

9.4.2.5 Amphibious Vessels

9.4.2.6 Survey Vessels

9.4.2.7 Patrol & Mine Countermeasure Vessels

9.4.2.8 Offshore Support Vessels

9.4.2.9 Other Supporting Vessels

9.4.3 Submarines

9.4.3.1 Integrated Tactical Data Link Components to Facilitate Reliable and High-Quality Communications for Underwater Operations

9.5 Unmanned Systems

9.5.1 Increasing Demand for Unmanned Systems and Advancements in Communication Technologies Assist Market Growth

9.5.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

9.5.3 Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

9.5.4 Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UAVs)

9.6 Weapons

9.6.1 Need for Precision Strike Weapons to Fuel Demand

9.6.2 Tactical Missiles

9.6.3 Guided Rockets

9.6.4 Guided Ammunition

9.6.5 Torpedoes



10 Tactical Data Link Market, by Frequency

10.1 Introduction

10.2 High Frequency

10.2.1 Increased Demand for Short-Range Tactical Radios in Military Applications

10.3 Ultra High Frequency

10.3.1 Uhf Bands Widely Used in Secured Military Communications



11 Tactical Data Link Market, by Data Link Type

11.1 Link 11

11.2 Link 16

11.3 Link 22

11.4 Others

11.4.1 Variable Message Format (Vmf)

11.4.2 Situational Awareness Data Link (Sadl)

11.4.3 Joint Range Extension Applications Protocol (Jreap)



12 Tactical Data Link Market, by Military Standard

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Mil Std 6011

12.3 Mil Std 6016

12.4 Mil Std 6017

12.5 Mil Std 6020

12.6 Mil Std 3011



13 Tactical Data Link Market, by Point of Sale

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Oem

13.2.1 Increasing Upgradation of Military Communication Systems and Procurement of Military Vehicles Drive Segment

13.3 Aftermarket

13.3.1 Upgradation of Existing Military Vehicle Fleets Fuel Segment'S Growth



14 Regional Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Market Share Analysis, 2021

15.3 Revenue Analysis, 2021

15.4 Market Ranking Analysis, 2021

15.5 Company Product Footprint Analysis

15.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant

15.6.1 Star

15.6.2 Emerging Leaders

15.6.3 Pervasive

15.6.4 Participants

15.7 Start-Up Evaluation Quadrant

15.7.1 Progressive Companies

15.7.2 Responsive Companies

15.7.3 Starting Blocks

15.7.4 Dynamic Companies

15.7.4.1 Competitive Benchmarking

15.8 Competitive Situations and Trends

15.8.1 Deals

15.8.2 Product Launches

15.8.3 Others



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Key Players

16.1.1 BAE Systems

16.1.1.1 Business Overview

16.1.1.2 Bae Systems: Products Offered?

16.1.1.3 Recent Developments

16.1.1.4 Analyst's View

16.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths and Right to Win

16.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

16.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

16.1.2 General Dynamics Corporation

16.1.3 Collins Aerospace

16.1.4 Honeywell International Inc.

16.1.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation

16.1.6 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

16.1.7 Viasat Inc.

16.1.8 Thales Group

16.1.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation

16.1.10 Leonardo S.P.A.

16.1.11 Elbit Systems Ltd.

16.1.12 Saab Ab

16.1.13 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

16.2 Other Players

16.2.1 Aselsan A.S.

16.2.2 IBM

16.2.3 Bharat Electronics Ltd.

16.2.4 Leidos Holdings Inc.

16.2.5 Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions Inc.

16.2.6 Rhode & Schwarz

16.2.7 Data Link Solutions

16.2.8 Kongsberg

16.2.9 Ultra Electronics

16.2.10 Terma

16.2.11 Hensoldt

17 Appendix

