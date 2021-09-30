The Worldwide Teal Pumpkin Project is Back to Help Children With Food Allergies Participate Safely in Halloween Trick-or-Treating

According to FARE, the world's leading non-governmental organization engaged in food allergy advocacy and largest private funder of food allergy research, one in 13 children in the U.S. has a potentially life-threatening food allergy. Many traditional Halloween treats aren't safe for children with food allergies as popular Halloween candies can contain nuts, milk, egg, soy, wheat or sesame. The project encourages participants to put a teal pumpkin on doorsteps to signify non-food treats are available that are safe for all trick-or-treaters, such as glow sticks or small toys, in addition to candy. This simple act promotes inclusion for kids with food allergies or other conditions.

Launched in 2012 by a local food allergy group in Tennessee and expanded by FARE, the Teal Pumpkin Project has been part of the fabric of Halloween in all 50 U.S. states and countries on six continents.

This year, FARE is partnering with Allergy Insider, an allergy education platform from Thermo Fisher Scientific, to reach more participants than ever before. Allergy Insider is helping bring new information for consumers, including:

The next generation of the popular interactive map on which families can showcase where and how they will participate in the Teal Pumpkin Project.

A new Neighborhood Captain program is being created to help spread awareness of the Teal Pumpkin Project within local communities.

Helpful information will be distributed via new videos and downloadable toolkits that will help expand participation.

A cross-channel outreach campaign will bring the Project to new audiences, including FARE's first ever billboard in Times Square.

"The number of children with food allergies has risen dramatically over the past 20 years, and the Teal Pumpkin Project brings the community together to ensure a safe and inclusive Halloween for all trick-or-treaters," said FARE President & Chief Executive Officer Lisa Gable. "We are so grateful for the support of Allergy Insider as the first title sponsor of the Teal Pumpkin Project."

On behalf of Allergy Insider, Rebecca Rosenberger, MMSc, PA-C, Allergy Diagnostic & Treatment Center and Associate Director, Clinical Affairs & Education at Thermo Fisher Scientific said, "This October, Allergy Insider is excited to partner with the Teal Pumpkin Project to raise awareness around food allergies by offering free Teal Pumpkin Project yard signs to those participating in this important campaign."

To access more information about the Teal Pumpkin Project including suggested non-food treats, the interactive map, and ways to help spread the word, visit tealpumpkinproject.org. Also be sure to follow @FoodAllergy on Instagram and Twitter or @FoodAllergyFARE on Facebook for the latest updates on the Teal Pumpkin Project.

FARE wishes you a safe and happy Halloween and encourages you to follow all applicable COVID-19 guidelines in your area.

About FARE

FARE is the world's leading non-governmental organization engaged in food allergy advocacy and the largest private funder of food allergy research. Our mission is to improve the quality of life and the health of individuals with food allergies, and to provide them hope through the promise of new treatments. FARE is transforming the future of food allergy through innovative initiatives that will lead to increased awareness, new and improved treatments and prevention strategies, effective policies and legislation and novel approaches to managing the disease. To learn more about FARE, visit www.foodallergy.org .



About Allergy Insider

Allergy Insider provides evidence-based, educational information about allergic conditions and autoimmune diseases. They strive to be a trusted source to help people with allergies and autoimmune diseases better understand their conditions. They also offer a wide variety of educational and easy-to-digest information about food allergies on their Instagram (@AllergyInsider) and website (AllergyInsider.com), ensuring that allergy education is easily available to anyone who wants it.

