The Worldwide Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Industry is Expected to Reach $80.1 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market by Type (Active, Passive), Product, Usability (Single, Reuse), Revenue type (Product, Service), End-Use Industry (Pharma and Biopharma) & Region - Trends and Forecasts Up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global TCP market size was USD 34.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 80.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.4% between 2021 and 2026.

Temperature-controlled packaging solution is a crucial part of the cold chain industry, involved in maintaining the desired temperature range for a predefined time for temperature-sensitive products. Pharma and Biopharma are end-use industries for Temperature-controlled packaging solutions. The products from these industries are temperature sensitive and are prone to temperature excursion during storage & shipment, degrading the efficacy of these products. There are two types of packaging systems for shipment of temperature-sensitive products: active system and passive system. The preference of the packaging system primarily depends on the type of product and cost incurred during shipment. Technology innovation and development in the packaging industry have led to the development of highly advance temperature-controlled packaging products. The market is projected to grow steadily due to the growing demand for these packaging solutions in various end-use industries.

Active Systems is projected to be the largest segment by type in the TCP market

Active systems are the largest type segment for TCP Market. Active containers have active temperature control, that means it maintains specific temperature range with minimum deviation. The systems are available in three types: - heat & cool using dry ice; cool only; and heat & cool using compressors. Active systems are suitable for the shipment of large volumes payload with substantial transit time, such as international shipments. North America is the significant market for active systems. The temperature accuracy provided by the active system is highest compared to the passive system. The active system provides a stable temperature for long-distance shipment. The system can efficiently manage the delay caused in the supply chain. There is less possibility of temperature excursion with the availability of a power source.

Single-use is projected to be the largest segment by usability in the TCP market during the forecast region.

Singe use is the largest usability segment for TCP market. They are basic containers that are suitable for one shipment. These containers are a lightweight and a cheaper option compared to reusable packaging systems. The packaging system tends to generate packaging waste with the disposal of containers. The single-use container market is driven by its ease of use, which provides open-ended distribution, and there is no requirement for shipping containers back to their origin. These containers are a suitable option for remote locations where reverse logistics is not feasible. The growing demand for pharmaceutical or biopharma products (Vaccines, cell and gene therapy, and clinical trials) is expected to drive the market for single-use packaging systems in the forecast period.

Pharma is the largest segment by end-use industry in TCP market during forecast region.

Pharma industries include products that are derived from synthetic or chemical processes (artificial sources). Its products include medicines and other drugs. Pharmaceuticals are susceptible to be damaged due to temperature deviation, humidity, and other reasons. Therefore, the products are transported in temperature-controlled packaging solutions across the globe. The growing demand for pharmaceutical products expects to drive the market for temperature-controlled packaging solutions during the forecast period. The recent trends in temperature-controlled packaging solutions for pharmaceutical products include the use of data loggers, temperature sensors, and other software platforms to improve visibility across the cold chain and the utilization of advanced insulation materials and refrigerants in packaging material for longer transit times.

By revenue type, Products account for the largest share of TCP market

The product in the temperature-controlled packaging market includes packaging systems (shippers/containers) and refrigerants. These packaging systems are available in various sizes and temperature ranges. These temperature-controlled packaging are suitable for the shipment of products in the healthcare & life science industry and other industries. With the development of new drugs & vaccines, the requirement for safe and secure distribution has increased. The focus is on developing packaging systems that are suitable for long transit time and at the same time show minimum temperature deviation. In the COVID scenario, the demand for vaccines, drugs, and cell & gene therapy has increased. The distributions of these products require temperature-controlled packaging products.

Insulated Shippers accounts for the largest share in TCP market by products

Insulated shippers are also known as parcel shipping systems. These are suitable for carrying a temperature-sensitive payload of volume ranging from 4 liters to 100 liters. These shippers are ideal for pharmaceuticals and clinical trial shipments. Insulated shippers include both single-use and reuse packaging systems. To provide temperature protection for highly temperature-sensitive shipment, insulated shippers utilize advanced vacuum-insulated materials and phase change materials. These are lightweight and economical options appropriate for the shipment of domestic, international, and last-mile delivery.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Primary Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.4 Opportunities

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic indicators

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem/Market Mapping

5.7 Impact of COVID-19 on temperature-controlled packaging solutions Market

5.8 Customer Analysis

5.9 YCC Shift

5.10 Technology Analysis (only qualitative information will be provided)

5.11 Range Scenario of the temperature-controlled packaging market

5.12 Regulatory Landscape

5.13 Patent Analysis

6 Temperature controlled packaging solutions Market, By Type 2019-2026 (Volume & Value)

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Active Systems

6.3 Passive Systems

7 Temperature controlled packaging solutions Market, By Usability 2019-2026 (Volume & Value)

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Single

7.3 Reuse

8 Temperature controlled packaging solutions Market, By Revenue Type 2019-2026 (Volume & Value)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Products

8.3 Services

9 Temperature controlled packaging solutions Market, By Product 2019-2026 (Volume & Value)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Insulated Shippers

9.3 Insulated Containers

9.4 Refrigerants

10 Temperature controlled packaging solutions Market, By End-Use Industry, 2019-2026 (Volume & Value)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Pharma

10.3 Bio-pharma

11 Temperature controlled packaging solutions Market, By Region, 2019-2026 (Volume & Value)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 Switzerland

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.5 UK

11.3.6 Rest of Europe (RoE)

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.3 South Korea

11.4.4 India

11.4.5 Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Argentina

11.5.3 Rest of South America (RoSA)

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 South Africa

11.6.3 Rest of MEA (RoMEA)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Evaluation Matrix

12.2 Market ranking/shares

12.3 Revenue Analysis Of Top 5 Market Players

12.4 Market Evaluation Matrix

12.5 Key Positioning of Key Players

12.6 Competitive Situation and Trends

12.6.1 New Product Launches

12.6.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, & Joint Ventures

12.6.3 Expansions

12.6.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.7.1 Star

12.7.2 Emerging Leader

12.7.3 Pervasive

12.7.4 Participant

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Manufacturers

13.1.1 Sonoco Products Company

13.1.2 Cold Chain Technologies, LLC

13.1.3 Va-Q-Tec AG

13.1.4 Pelican BioThermal LLC

13.1.5 Softbox Systems

13.1.6 Sofrigam SA

13.1.7 DGP Intelsius GMBH

13.1.8 Inmark, LLC

13.1.9 Envirotainer AB

13.1.10 Others

13.1.10.1 Cryopak Industries Inc.

13.1.10.2 EcoCooL GmbH

13.1.10.3 Cryoport, Inc.

13.1.10.4 Exeltainer SL

13.1.10.5 CSafe Global, LLC

13.1.10.6 American Aerogel Corporation

13.1.10.7 Insulated Products Corporation

13.1.10.8 Sealed Air Corporation

13.1.10.9 Nordic Cold Chain Solutions

13.1.10.10 Aeris Dynamics PTE LTD

13.1.10.11 Lifoam Industries, LLC

13.2 Carriers

13.2.1 Fedex Corporation

13.2.2 United Parcel Service, Inc.

13.2.3 Deutsche Post AG (DHL)

13.3 Distributors

13.3.1 Amerisourcebergen Corporation

13.3.2 Cardinal Health, Inc.

13.3.3 McKesson Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wde1dn

