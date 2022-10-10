The Worldwide Textile Chemicals Industry is Expected to Reach $23.9 Billion in 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Textile Chemicals Market By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global textile chemicals market is expected to reach at a value of USD23.94 billion in 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.85% due to increasing capacity utilization in apparel industry.



Since the beginning of the textile industry, efforts have been made to create long-term value in the lives of people. The expansion of the textile chemicals market has been fueled by increasing consumption across the globe. Textile chemicals are in huge demand due to their seamless applications across a wide range of industries. Textile industry is also benefitting from the emergence of modern technologies required to manufacture textile chemicals.

Home textile industry and apparel industry has witnessed higher demand which is driving the growth of textile chemicals market. Governments of various countries are levelling up their trade potential in textile chemicals market. With the inclusion of modern low-impact materials and technologies, as well as strategies based on circular economy, sustainability has remained a significant concern for global textile chemicals market.

Growing population and increasing consumption

One prominent factor behind the growth of consumerism of textile chemicals market is the population and people across the world seems to be heavily dependent on textile chemicals and their end applications. Population, in general, is increasing across the world and will follow the same trend in the upcoming years. Population and consumption usually go hand in hand. So, it is plausible that growing population across the globe will help the market escalate as demand will increase with the rise in population.

Development in the infrastructure facilities in APAC region

Historically, limited regions across the globe had enough potential to produce the textiles that could satisfy the needs of the consumer. Prices were dynamic as installation of manufacturing facilities was happening in very few parts of the globe, eventually making the market more anticompetitive. However, with time, technology penetrated the market and new players begun setting up their plants to manufacture textiles. With the boom in manufacturing of textiles, textile chemicals market started getting the traction from investors across the globe.

APAC has pioneered in manufacturing of textile chemicals and supplying to the other regions of the world which have either shut down their production sites or cannot economically afford running the machineries to produce the textiles. China, the leading country in the APAC region is a leading player in the Global Textile chemicals Market. In fact, during economic crises, the textile industry in China witnessed a slight growth due to the dominance which is attributed to cheap labor availability and flexible environmental and government legislations enforced to produce textiles and apparels.

Rising standard of living is aiding the growth of the market

Gradual improvement in the standard of living has led to a remarkable change in people's fashion habits which has contributed to the growth of global textile chemicals market. Over time, people have come to realize the usefulness of textile products and they have become more concerned about their health, and are preferring eco-friendly textile products along with superior quality textiles and so they have begun utilizing them at a major scale across various applications, which subsequently have raised the overall market size of global textile chemicals market.

Free Trade Agreements positively impacting the market growth

Over the past few years, various free trade agreements have been signed between different countries worldwide. Additionally, major trade pacts such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) are currently being studied. As a result of these free trade agreements, different taxes on textile items have been decreased or repealed, which has resulted in a substantial rise in the import and export of textiles, which is projected to strengthen the textile market.

Company Profiles

BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, Archroma, DyStar Colours Deutschland GmbH, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Kiri Industries Ltd., are among the major market players in the global textile chemicals market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Textile Chemicals Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Factors Considered for the Selection of Type

5.3. Factors Considered While Selecting Manufacturer

5.4. Satisfaction Level



6. Global Textile Chemicals Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Auxiliaries, Colorants, Others)

6.2.2. By Application (Apparel, Home Textiles, Technical Textiles, Others)

6.2.3. By Region

6.2.4. By Company (2021)

6.3. Market Map (By Type, By Application, By Region)



7. Asia-Pacific Textile Chemicals Market Outlook



8. Europe Textile Chemicals Market Outlook



9. North America Textile Chemicals Market Outlook



10. South America Textile Chemicals Market Outlook

11. Middle East & Africa Textile Chemicals Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends and Developments



14. Company Profiles

14.1. BASF SE

14.2. Huntsman International LLC

14.3. Archroma

14.4. DyStar Colours Deutschland GmbH

14.5. Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

14.6. Kiri Industries Ltd

14.7. Sarex

14.8. SF Dyes Private limited

14.9. Finotex

14.10. Siam Textile Chemicals Limited



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

