The Worldwide Thermally Conductive Additives Industry is Expected to Reach $1.3 Billion in 2027

The thermally conductive additives market is likely to rebound at a promising CAGR of 11% in the long run to reach US$ 1.3 Billion in 2027.



Thermally conductive additives are challenging traditional materials, such as metals (notably aluminum) and ceramics, as these additives offer a gamut of advantages including lightweight, low cost, easy moldability, and the ability to develop custom parts. Apart from these advantages, these additives also offer more in the way of thermal stability, impact strength, and resistance to scratch and abrasion. Thermal conductivity in plastic provides the ability to meet demanding engineering requirements in many applications and is more cost-effectively than other materials including metals, ceramics, and other plastics.



Thermoplastic conductive additives are used in a multitude of applications including electrical & electronics, LED lighting, automotive, and consumer durable products. Most of these industries suffered during the Pandemic; however, their intensity varied from industry to industry. Thermoplastic conductive additives, a sizeable market, could not escape from such trends and witnessed a slight decline (-3.8%+ in 2020) amid the pandemic.



Unlike other materials markets that are witnessing a 2-5-year recovery trajectory, the thermally conductive additives market recorded extraordinary growth in the year 2021, heaved the loss of the market participants endured during the pandemic. The factor that led an extraordinary growth in the market in 2021 was the increasing penetration of thermally conductive plastics in major markets paired with the organic growth in these markets.



Still, the penetration of thermally conductive plastics is at the embryonic stage and renders ample opportunities for the market participants to work closely with tier players and OEMs to further accelerate the penetration level. The demand for lightweight is most prevalent in most of the plastic-fatty markets such as automotive and electronics. Furthermore, engine downsizing in automotive and miniaturization of electronic devices are increasing temperature in local areas and compelling tier players to incorporate these conductive additives in the plastic compound.

Recent Product Developments:

The 3M company developed 3MT Boron Nitride Cooling Fillers, offering lightweight and high efficiency

company developed 3MT Boron Nitride Cooling Fillers, offering lightweight and high efficiency Huber's Martoxid TM-4000 Series offers improved efficiency and performance

Imerys' HAR T77 talc offers high electrical insulation

Henze Boron Nitride products, such as HeBoFill CL-ADM 020 offer superior thermal conductivity and electrical insulation

Based on the resin type, the thermally conductive additives market is segmented into thermoplastics and thermosets. To have a better understanding of the segment, the publisher has further broken the market into different thermoplastics and thermosets. Thermoplastics are bifurcated into PA, PBT, PC, and others.

Analogously, thermosets are divided into epoxy, phenolic, and other thermosets. Seemingly, most of the thermally conductive plastics are going with thermoplastics, serving a wide range of industries including but not limited to automotive, consumer goods, electrical and electronics, and LED lighting. Among thermoplastics, PA is the biggest market category for these additives.



Based on the additive type, the market is segmented into Graphite, Boron Nitride, Alumina, Aluminum Nitride, and Others. Graphite is expected to remain the dominant as well as the faster-growing additive type in the market during the forecast period. Graphite is the best option if electrical conductivity and high thermal conductivity are required in a plastic compound. It is preferred due to its low cost. Graphite costs approximately half of the boron nitride additives.



Based on the end-use industry type, the market is classified as E&E, automotive, LED lighting, consumer goods, and others. E&E is likely to remain the most dominant demand generator in the years to come, whereas LED Lighting is likely to be the fastest-growing market during the same period. Electronic devices are becoming smaller yet more powerful with every generation, and the importance of thermally conductive and electrically insulative plastics for enclosures has been rising tremendously.



In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for thermally conductive additives during the forecast period. China is the growth engine of the Asia-Pacific's thermally conductive additives market. A significant increase in the demand for smart electronics, LED lights, and electric vehicles in the country will continue to boost the demand during the forecast period. Furthermore, lucrative government policies are attracting investments from various companies to expand their manufacturing base in the region. North America and Europe also hold a fair share of the global market and are likely to create sizeable growth opportunities for the market participants in the years to come.

Key Players

The market is highly populated with the presence of several local, regional, and global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the thermally conductive additives market. Most of the major players are providing various additives as part of their product portfolio.

Imerys S.A

Showa Denko K.K

Saint-Gobain S.A

The 3M Company

Company Momentive Inc

Denka Corporation

Asbury Carbon Inc

Henze Boron Nitride Products AG

Huber Engineered Materials

SGL Carbon SE

