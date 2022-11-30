The Worldwide Tick Repellent Industry is Expected to Reach $23.4 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tick Repellent Market By Type, By Method, By Application, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tick repellent market size was valued at $13,732.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $23,413.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Tick repellents are products that helps to prevent and kill various parasitic ticks and fleas such as blacklegged ticks, lone star ticks, and American dog ticks that can spread various diseases among both the pets and the pet owners. The rise in awareness regarding the diseases caused by the ticks and fleas, growing health consciousness among the people, rising trend of pet humanization, rising penetration of veterinary clinics, and growing adoption of companion pets across the globe are the significant factors that are expected to boost the growth of the global tick repellent market.

Furthermore, with rising prevalence of various tick-borne diseases such as Tularemia, Powassan, Lyme, and Ehrlichiosis, the demand for the tick repellents is anticipated to grow rapidly. The surging adoption of pets among the millennials and the gen Z population in emerging nations like Asia-Pacific is presenting a lucrative growth opportunity to the market players. The rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, rising number of nuclear families, and growing preference of having pets among the young couples in the developing economies is expected to bolster the growth of the tick repellent market in the upcoming future.

However, the stringent government regulations regarding the pet safety and product quality may hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising death rates of pups and kittens may have a certain negative effect on the revenues of the tick repellents. . Some studies have shown that around 7% of the kittens are still-born (dead at birth) and 9% kittens die during the first 8 weeks after birth. The major causes of death are hypothermia, hypoglycaemia, dehydration, and hypoxia.

According to the tick repellent market analysis, the market is segmented based on the type, method, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on the type chewable and spot on. The chewable segment is further categorized into fluranaler, valerian, chamomile, and others. The spot on segment is divided into fipronil, methoprene, moxidectine, and others.

Further, on the basis of method, the market is segregated into external and internal. Based on the application, the tick repellent market is segmented into dogs, cats, and others. Depending on the distribution channel, the market is divided into modern trade, veterinary clinics, convenience stores, and online sales. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The players operating in the global tick repellent industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, exploit the tick repellent market opportunities, and increase profitability in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, Beaphar B.V., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH , Central Garden & pet company., Ceva Sante Animale, EBOS Group Limited, Mars, Incorporated, Merck & Co. Inc. , Perrigo Company plc, PetEdge, Petlife International, Ltd. Sergeant's Pet Care Products, Inc., The Hartz Mountain Corporation, Virbac, and Zoetis, Inc.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the tick repellent market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing tick repellent market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the tick repellent market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global tick repellent market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ngj2q8

