The Worldwide Total Knee Replacement Industry is Expected to Reach $8 Billion by 2026

The global total knee replacement market should reach $8.0 billion by 2026 from $6.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The primary segment of the global total knee replacement market is expected to grow from $4.8 billion in 2021 to $5.8 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The revision segment of the global total knee replacement market is expected to grow from $1.7 billion in 2021 to $2.2 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

Report Scope

This report examines the current and forecasted market potential for total knee replacement. It offers a detailed analysis of the market background, technological advancement, competitive environment, drivers and restraints, and market growth trends. This report includes market projections through 2026, detailing the market share for total knee replacement based on the product and implant type.

By product, the total knee replacement market is segmented into primary total knee replacement and revision total knee replacement. By implant type, the total knee replacement market is segmented into fixed-bearing implants, mobile-bearing implants and others.

By geography, the total knee replacement market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (RoW). The detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, Canada, U.K., Spain, Italy, France, Japan, India and China are regional segments. For market estimates, data is provided for 2020 as the base year, 2021 and forecast through year-end 2026. Estimated values used are based on total knee replacement implant manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that are unadjusted for inflation.

The Report Includes

29 tables

An overview of the global markets for total knee replacement

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021 and projection of CAGR through 2026

Quantification of total knee replacement market based on product, implant type and region, and analysis of market drivers, and restraints, and regulatory and reimbursement scenarios impacting the global market

Pipeline analysis of total knee replacement implants, disease prevalence and epidemiology of osteoporosis, arthritis and diabetes and their relationship with total knee replacement surgery

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Company profiles of major players, including B. Braun Melsungen AG, Corin, Exactech Inc., Medacta International and Smith & Nephew PLC

Key growth factors are the increasing incidence of orthopedic disorders among the population and an aging population. Other growth factors include increasing approvals of technologically advanced products and rising R&D investments in knee replacement implants. Also, the increasing incidence of orthopedic disorders related to the growing incidence of both diabetes and obesity cases is pushing growth in the total knee replacement market.

The diseases related to muscles, tendons and joints generally are considered to be orthopedic disorders. The most widely recognized orthopedic issues are osteoarthritis, joint inflammation, rheumatoid joint pain and lower back pain. Each bone, tissue and ligament in the body is a piece of the skeletal framework and a potential supporter of orthopedic conditions. Degenerative and incendiary infections of the bones and joints are normal orthopedic issues. These conditions frequently are found as chronic ailments among the elderly. As a percentage of the total global population, the elder population continues to expand. It is expected that the number of individuals 50 years and older who have bone infections will double during the forecast period.

Most of these conditions require surgery such as total joint replacement. These surgeries require implants to be placed inside the body. The three most common orthopedic disorders are osteoarthritis, lower limb joint pain and medial cartilage tear.

In the U.S., orthopedic disorders affect than 1 in 2 adults and 3 in 4 people over the age of 65. Arthritis, trauma, and back pain are the three most basic orthopedic conditions in the U.S. Orthopedic conditions are the most debilitating conditions affecting the overall world population. Orthopedic disorders are increasing as U.S. aged population increases. By 2030, the number of people in the U.S. 65 years old and over is expected to double, with individuals 85 years old and older representing the fastest-growing segment. Comparable statistical changes are anticipated for Europe.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Medical Device Regulations

Medical Device Definition and Classification

Regulations in the U.S.

Legislation

Regulations in Europe

Process

Regulations in Japan

Chapter 4 Total Knee Replacement: Market Background

Introduction

Joint Structure, Function and Definitions

Hip Joint

Knee Joint

Shoulder Joint

Small Joints

Overview of Joint Pain and Related Disorders

Osteoarthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Post-traumatic Arthritis

Osteoporosis

Historical Background of the Orthopedic Market

Evolution of Total Knee Replacement

Overview of Knee Replacement

Knee Implants

Fixed-bearing Knee Implant

Mobile-bearing Knee Implant

Medial-pivot Knee Implant

Gender-specific Knee Implants

Patient-specific/Customized Implants

Knee Replacement Types

Total Knee Replacement

Knee Resurfacing

Revision Knee Replacement

Unicondylar/Partial Knee Replacement

Navigation Systems

Minimally Invasive Surgery

Infection

Complications

Alternatives

Trends

Low Adoption Rate of Gender-Specific Knee Replacements

Bicruciate-retaining Total Knee Arthroplasty Offers Future Growth Opportunities

Growing Infection Rates Contributing to Rise in Knee Revisions

Demand among Younger Population

Changing Structure of the Healthcare Industry

Hospital Consolidation

Medical Tourism

Health Insurance Developments

Chapter 5 Total Knee Replacement: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increased Prevalence of Osteoarthritis

Robotic Surgeries Drives Sales of Knee Implants

Need for Personalized Implants

Rapid Growth of the World's Elderly Population

Advancements in Technology

Market Restraints

Demand for Warranties

Financial Burden of Revision Procedures

Increased Number of Implant Recalls

Chapter 6 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Introduction

Outbreak

Impact of COVID-19 on Total Knee Replacement

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Product Category

Introduction

Primary Total Knee Replacement

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Revision Total Knee Replacement

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Implant Type

Introduction

Fixed-bearing Implants

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Mobile-bearing Implants

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Others

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Global Company Share Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Collaborations, Product Launches, Achievements and Partnerships

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

B. Braun Melsungen A

Corin Group

Depuy Synthes (J&J)

Exactech Inc.

Lepu Medical Technology ( Beijing ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Medacta International

Stryker Corp.

Smith & Nephew Plc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Chapter 12 Appendix: List of Acronyms

