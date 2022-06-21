The Worldwide Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation Industry is Expected to Reach $11 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) Market (2022-2027) by Procedure, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) Market is estimated to be USD 5.8 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 11.14 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.94%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Blue Sail Medical, Bracco, Edward Lifesciences, JC Medical, JenaValve Technologies, Medtronic, Meril Lifesciences, Venus Medtech, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The report analyses the Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in Prevalence of Aortic Stenosis

4.1.2 Rise In Demand for Various Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation Procedures

4.1.3 Advancements in Technologies in the Field of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation

4.1.4 Rise in Geriatric Population

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost Associated with Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Use of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation Systems for New Indications

4.3.2 Rise in Healthcare Expenditure in Emerging Economies

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Stringent Government Regulations for Approval of Transcatheter Aortic Valves



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) Market, By Procedure

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Transfemoral Procedure

6.3 Subclavian Procedure

6.4 Others



7 Americas' Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) Market

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Argentina

7.3 Brazil

7.4 Canada

7.5 Chile

7.6 Colombia

7.7 Mexico

7.8 Peru

7.9 United States

7.10 Rest of Americas



8 Europe's Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Austria

8.3 Belgium

8.4 Denmark

8.5 Finland

8.6 France

8.7 Germany

8.8 Italy

8.9 Netherlands

8.10 Norway

8.11 Poland

8.12 Russia

8.13 Spain

8.14 Sweden

8.15 Switzerland

8.16 United Kingdom

8.17 Rest of Europe



9 Middle East and Africa's Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Egypt

9.3 Israel

9.4 Qatar

9.5 Saudi Arabia

9.6 South Africa

9.7 United Arab Emirates

9.8 Rest of MEA



10 APAC's Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Australia

10.3 Bangladesh

10.4 China

10.5 India

10.6 Indonesia

10.7 Japan

10.8 Malaysia

10.9 Philippines

10.10 Singapore

10.11 South Korea

10.12 Sri Lanka

10.13 Thailand

10.14 Taiwan

10.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Abbott Laboratories

12.2 Boston Scientific

12.3 Blue Sail Medical

12.4 Bracco

12.5 Edward Lifesciences

12.6 JC Medical

12.7 JenaValve Technologies

12.8 Medtronic

12.9 Meril Lifesciences

12.10 Venus Medtech



13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sqzxay

