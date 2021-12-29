The Worldwide True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 36.1% Between 2021 to 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Price Band (Below USD 100, USD 100-199, Over USD 200), by Region (APAC, North America), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global true wireless stereo earbuds market demand is expected to reach USD 305,499.8 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 36.1% from 2021 to 2028. The proliferation of connected devices at affordable prices is expected to favor true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds market growth. Manufacturers are focused on introducing earbuds with multiple pair points to enable users to connect with multiple devices. As such, TWS earbuds are gradually gaining popularity as a convenient smartphone accessory. The wire-free and sophisticated design of these earbuds acts as the key purchase motivator for consumers



Moreover, the work-from-home norms imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic have accelerated the demand for IT accessories, including wireless earbuds. These devices can easily be used for listening to music or attending work-related con-calls. Besides features, such as Advanced Noise Cancellation (ANC) and wireless connectivity, TWS earbuds also come with a built-in carry case charger that offers seamless usage for over 150 hours. Furthermore, instant pairing across a variety of devices using Bluetooth, IPX7 certification, and support of voice assistants, such as Google and Siri, are also contributing to the market growth.



The rising demand for new and improved features serves as a catalyst for advancements in the market. Companies focus on launching products with differentiated features under various price bands. Multi-functional TWS earbuds are widely demanded as they cater to different applications, such as fitness, gaming, and entertainment, and offer extended capabilities, including fitness tracking and voice recognition. Moreover, several Chinese vendors, such as Xiaomi and Realme, have introduced entry-level wireless earbuds in the APAC market, making them an affordable choice for all consumers. The demand is expected to remain bullish over the next few years.



True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Market Report Highlights

The USD 100 -199 price band segment led the global market in 2020 and is projected to expand further at a steady CAGR over the forecast period

-199 price band segment led the global market in 2020 and is projected to expand further at a steady CAGR over the forecast period The proliferation of entry-level devices is expected to play a pivotal role in favoring the segment growth

North America led the largest revenue share of more than 37% due to early technology adoption and high attention toward health & fitness amid the pandemic have been instrumental in driving the market growth in this region

led the largest revenue share of more than 37% due to early technology adoption and high attention toward health & fitness amid the pandemic have been instrumental in driving the market growth in this region However, in terms of unit shipments, the demand for wireless earbuds in Asia Pacific surpassed the demand in North America in 2018

surpassed the demand in in 2018 Aggressive pricing strategies employed by Chinese vendors contributed to the large share of the regional market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects, 2018 - 2028

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.2. Market restraint/challenge analysis

3.4.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.5. Key Opportunities Prioritized

3.6. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6.1. Supplier Power

3.6.2. Buyer Power

3.6.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.6.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.7. PEST Analysis

3.7.1. Political Landscape

3.7.2. Environmental Landscape

3.7.3. Social Landscape

3.7.4. Technology Landscape

3.8. Price Trend Analysis, by Region

3.9. Company Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2020 (%)

3.10. True Wireless Stereo Market - COVID-19 Impact



Chapter 4. True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Market: Price Band Outlook

4.1. True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Market Share by Price Band, 2020 & 2028 (USD Million & Million Units)

4.2. Below USD 100

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (Million Units)

4.2.3. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.4. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018 - 2028 (Million Units)

4.3. USD 100-199

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (Million Units)

4.3.3. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.3.4. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018 - 2028 (Million Units)

4.4. Over USD 200

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (Million Units)

4.4.3. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.4.4. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018 - 2028 (Million Units)



Chapter 5. True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Market: Regional Outlook



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Apple Inc.

6.1.1. Company overview

6.1.2. Financial performance

6.1.3. Product benchmarking

6.1.4. Strategic initiatives

6.2. Amazon

6.2.1. Company overview

6.2.2. Financial performance

6.2.3. Product benchmarking

6.2.4. Strategic initiatives

6.3. Bose Corporation

6.3.1. Company overview

6.3.2. Financial performance

6.3.3. Product benchmarking

6.3.4. Strategic initiativesDaiichi J

6.4. boAt

6.4.1. Company overview

6.4.2. Financial performance

6.4.3. Product benchmarking

6.4.4. Strategic initiativesDaiichi

6.5. Jabra

6.5.1. Company overview

6.5.2. Financial performance

6.5.3. Product benchmarking

6.5.4. Strategic initiatives

6.6. Harman International Industries, Incorporated

6.6.1. Company overview

6.6.2. Financial performance

6.6.3. Product benchmarking

6.6.4. Strategic initiatives

6.7. Huawei Device Co., Ltd.

6.7.1. Company overview

6.7.2. Financial performance

6.7.3. Product benchmarking

6.7.4. Strategic initiatives

6.8. Jaybird

6.8.1. Company overview

6.8.2. Financial performance

6.8.3. Product benchmarking

6.8.4. Strategic initiatives

6.9. Jays Headphones

6.9.1. Company overview

6.9.2. Financial performance

6.9.3. Product benchmarking

6.9.4. Strategic initiatives

6.10. JLab

6.10.1. Company overview

6.10.2. Financial performance

6.10.3. Product benchmarking

6.10.4. Strategic initiatives

6.11. Klipsch Group, Inc.

6.11.1. Company overview

6.11.2. Financial performance

6.11.3. Product benchmarking

6.11.4. Strategic initiatives

6.12. Master & Dynamic

6.12.1. Company overview

6.12.2. Financial performance

6.12.3. Product benchmarking

6.12.4. Strategic initiatives

6.13. Noise

6.13.1. Company overview

6.13.2. Financial performance

6.13.3. Product benchmarking

6.13.4. Strategic initiatives

6.14. Realme

6.14.1. Company overview

6.14.2. Financial performance

6.14.3. Product benchmarking

6.14.4. Strategic initiatives

6.15. RHA Technologies

6.15.1. Company overview

6.15.2. Financial performance

6.15.3. Product benchmarking

6.15.4. Strategic initiatives

6.16. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6.16.1. Company overview

6.16.2. Financial performance

6.16.3. Product benchmarking

6.16.4. Strategic initiatives

6.17. Shure

6.17.1. Company overview

6.17.2. Financial performance

6.17.3. Product benchmarking

6.17.4. Strategic initiatives

6.18. Skullcandy.com

6.18.1. Company overview

6.18.2. Financial performance

6.18.3. Product benchmarking

6.18.4. Strategic initiatives

6.19. Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co.

6.19.1. Company overview

6.19.2. Financial performance

6.19.3. Product benchmarking

6.19.4. Strategic initiatives

6.20. Sony Corporation

6.20.1. Company overview

6.20.2. Financial performance

6.20.3. Product benchmarking

6.20.4. Strategic initiatives

6.21. Xiaomi

6.21.1. Company overview

6.21.2. Financial performance

6.21.3. Product benchmarking

6.21.4. Strategic initiative



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ylubb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

