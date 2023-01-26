The Worldwide UHT Processing Industry is Projected to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2027: Growth in Number of Outbreaks Related to Consumption of Raw Milk Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UHT Processing Market by Mode of Operation (Direct, Indirect), End-Product Form (Liquid and Semi Liquid), Application (Milk, Dairy Desserts, Juices, Soups, Dairy Alternatives), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for UHT Processing is estimated at USD 4.6 Billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% to reach USD 8.6 Billion by 2027.

UHT process involves rapidly heating the product to a minimum temperature of 135 degrees Celsius and then rapidly cooling them. All types of microorganisms will be destroyed during this process, which gives UHT-treated products a longer shelf life and reduces the need for refrigeration when being stored.

UHT treated products have been in demand for the past decade due to the growing popularity on concerns about food safety. Manufacturers of UHT processing equipment have focused on offering high-tech technology solutions, services, and customized requests based on the requirements of their customers.

The indirect segment dominated the market and is projected to have higher growth rate during the forecast period of UHT Processing market.

The ease with which indirect type heat exchangers' process controls can be controlled, as well as the regenerative energy economy, where they provide high energy efficiency, are some of the primary factors that drive investors to purchase indirect type heat exchangers. Due to its energy efficiency, indirect type heat exchangers are forecasted to have more demand, resulting in higher growth rate.

The liquid segment dominated the UHT processing market, with highest market share during the forecast period of UHT Processing market.

Because liquid products have low viscosity, controlling their flow behavior is much easier. This rheological property makes them ideal for use in heat exchangers. And beverage manufacturers frequently use UHT treatment to increase product shelf life and reduce spoilage before reaching the market.

Europe was the most prominent region for the UHT processing market, occupying majority of the market share in the region segment of UHT Processing market.

The market for UHT processing is dominated by Europe because of the region's large consumption of milk and dairy products. It is brought on by rising levels of urbanization, standard of living, and use of over-the-counter products. 7 out of 10 people frequently consume UHT milk in Europe, where there is a huge demand for it. The UK's rising milk production fuels growth. For instance, the UK produced more milk in 2021 than it did the year before, with a production volume of almost 15,007 million liters.

