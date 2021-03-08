The Worldwide Urology Devices Industry is Expected to Reach $46 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021

DUBLIN, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Urology Devices Market by Product ([Dialysis, Endoscopes, Lasers, Lithotripsy, Robotic System], [Guidewires, Catheters, Stents]), Application (Kidney Diseases, Urological Cancer, BPH), End-user (Hospital, Dialysis Center, Homecare), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global urology devices market is projected to reach USD 46,408.2 million by 2026 from USD 38,005.6 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Market growth is driven by factors such as the growing number of hospitals and investments in endoscopy and laparoscopy facilities, rising incidence and prevalence of urological conditions, and growing preference for minimally invasive procedures. On the other hand, the high degree of market consolidation is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.

The consumables & accessories segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the urology devices market, by product, during the forecast period

The urology devices market is segmented into instruments and consumables & accessories based on product. In 2020, the consumables & accessories segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the urology devices market. The requirement of consumables and accessories in large numbers as compared to instruments is the major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.

Urological cancer and BPH segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on applications, the urology devices market is segmented into kidney diseases, urological cancer and BPH, pelvic organ prolapse, and other applications. In 2020, the urological cancer and BPH segment accounted for the highest growth rate. The rising geriatric population and rising incidence of urological cancers are the major factors driving this segment's growth.

Dialysis centers segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on end users, the urology devices market is segmented into hospitals, ASCs, and clinics; dialysis centers; and home care settings. In 2020, the dialysis centers segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the increased demand for advanced dialysis products and facilities for ESRD treatment.

Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing region urology devices market

The global urology devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this region is expected to be centered on China and Japan. Factors such as the rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of diabetes, high burden of kidney diseases such as CKD, increasing healthcare spending, growing per capita income, rising demand for cutting-edge technologies, expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas in various APAC countries, and the presence of high-growth markets are driving the growth of the urology devices market in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Urology Devices Market Overview

4.2 Urology Instruments Market, by Type, 2021 vs. 2026 (USD Million)

4.3 Urology Endoscopes Market, by Type, 2021 vs. 2026 (USD Million)

4.4 Urology Devices Market Share, by End-user, 2021 vs. 2026

4.5 Urology Devices Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Incidence and Prevalence of Urological Conditions

5.2.1.2 Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures

5.2.1.3 Growing Number of Hospitals and Investments in Endoscopy and Laparoscopy Facilities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Degree of Consolidation

5.2.2.2 High Cost of Urology Devices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets Offer Lucrative Opportunities

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Urology Devices Market

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Patent Analysis

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Supply Chain Analysis

5.8 Ecosystem Analysis of the Urology Devices Market

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.10 PESTLE Analysis

5.11 Regulatory Landscape

5.11.1 North America

5.11.1.1 US

5.11.1.2 Canada

5.11.2 Europe

5.11.3 Asia-Pacific

5.11.3.1 China

5.11.3.2 Japan

5.11.3.3 India

5.11.3.4 South Korea

5.11.4 Latin America

5.11.4.1 Brazil

5.11.4.2 Mexico

5.11.5 Middle East

5.11.6 Africa

5.12 Trade Analysis

5.12.1 Trade Analysis for Dialysis Instruments

5.12.1.1 Import Data for Dialysis Instruments, by Country, 2016-2020 (USD Million)

5.12.2 Trade Analysis for Endoscopes

5.12.2.1 Import Data for Endoscopes, by Country, 2016-2020 (USD Million)

6 Urology Devices Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Instruments

6.2.1 Dialysis Devices

6.2.1.1 Hemodialysis Devices

6.2.1.1.1 HHD Has Gained Significance due to Improved Clinical Outcomes for Patients

6.2.1.2 Peritoneal Dialysis Devices

6.2.1.2.1 Technological Advancements in Pd Devices and Increasing Product Approvals to Propel Market Growth

6.2.2 Endoscopes

6.2.2.1 Laparoscopes

6.2.2.1.1 Growing Number of Laparoscopy Procedures to Support the Market Growth

6.2.2.2 Ureteroscopes

6.2.2.2.1 Continuous Technological Advancements to Support the Growth of this Market

6.2.2.3 Nephroscopes

6.2.2.3.1 High Cost of Maintenance to Restrain the Market Growth

6.2.2.4 Resectoscopes

6.2.2.4.1 High Prevalence of Prostate, Kidney, and Bladder Cancers to Drive the Demand for Resectoscopes

6.2.2.5 Cystoscopes

6.2.2.5.1 Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Urological Cancers to Drive the Uptake to Cystoscopes for Early Diagnosis and Treatment

6.2.3 Laser & Lithotripsy Devices

6.2.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Kidney Diseases to Support Market Growth

6.2.4 Endovision & Imaging Systems

6.2.4.1 Need for High-Resolution Images for Better Observation of Body Cavities and Organs to Propel the Market in the Coming Years

6.2.5 Robotic Systems

6.2.5.1 Growing Industry-Academia Collaborations to Support Market Growth

6.2.6 Insufflators

6.2.6.1 Increasing Volume of Laparoscopic Procedures to Boost the Demand for Insufflators

6.2.7 Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems

6.2.7.1 Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market Growth

6.2.8 Urodynamic Systems

6.2.8.1 Growing Patient Pool to Support the Growth of this Product Segment

6.3 Consumables & Accessories

6.3.1 Dialysis Consumables

6.3.1.1 Growing Number of Dialysis Procedures to Support Market Growth

6.3.2 Catheters

6.3.2.1 High Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence Will Drive the Market for Catheters

6.3.3 Guidewires

6.3.3.1 Development of Next-Generation Hybrid Guidewires Has Created Significant Growth Opportunities

6.3.4 Retrieval Devices & Extractors

6.3.4.1 Technological Advancements to Support Market Growth

6.3.5 Surgical Dissectors, Forceps, & Needle Holders

6.3.5.1 Growing Number of Urology Procedures to Support Market Growth

6.3.6 Dilator Sets & Urethral Access Sheaths

6.3.6.1 Growing Demand for Effective Endoscopic Management of Ureteral and Renal Calculi to Support Market Growth

6.3.7 Stents

6.3.7.1 Growing Prevalence of Urological and Kidney-Related Disorders to Propel Market Growth

6.3.8 Biopsy Devices

6.3.8.1 High Incidence of Prostate Cancer to Drive the Uptake of Biopsy Devices

6.3.9 Tubes & Distal Attachments

6.3.9.1 Growing Demand for Endoscopy is Expected to Propel the Growth of this Segment

6.3.10 Drainage Bags

6.3.10.1 Risk of Urinary Tract Infections and Skin Irritation to Restrain the Market Growth

6.3.11 Other Consumables & Accessories

7 Urology Devices Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Kidney Diseases

7.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Diabetes and Hypertension to Support Market Growth

7.3 Urological Cancer & BPH

7.3.1 Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures to Drive the Market Growth

7.4 Pelvic Organ Prolapse

7.4.1 High Costs Involved in Surgeries & High Reoccurrence Rates to Restrain the Market Growth

7.5 Other Applications

8 Urology Devices Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals, ASCs, & Clinics

8.2.1 Hospitals, ASCs, & Clinics are the Largest End-users of Urology Devices

8.3 Dialysis Centers

8.3.1 Changing Reimbursement Policies in Developed Countries to Restrain the Market Growth

8.4 Home Care Settings

8.4.1 Improved Patient Outcomes and Shorter Hospital Stays to Support Market Growth

9 Urology Devices Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Player Strategies

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.4.1 List of Evaluated Vendors

10.4.2 Stars

10.4.3 Emerging Leaders

10.4.4 Pervasive Players

10.4.5 Participants

10.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Startups (2019)

10.5.1 Progressive Companies

10.5.2 Starting Blocks

10.5.3 Responsive Companies

10.5.4 Dynamic Companies

10.6 Competitive Scenario

10.6.1 Market Evaluation Framework, 2018-2020

10.6.2 Product Launches & Approvals

10.6.3 Expansions

10.6.4 Acquisitions

10.6.5 Partnerships, Collaborations, & Joint Ventures

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

11.1.2 Baxter International, Inc.

11.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

11.1.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.1.5 Olympus Corporation

11.1.6 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.1.7 Stryker Corporation

11.1.8 Intuitive Surgical

11.1.9 Medtronic plc

11.1.10 Cardinal Health

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Teleflex Incorporated

11.2.2 Karl Storz

11.2.3 Cook Medical

11.2.4 Richard Wolf GmbH

11.2.5 Compactcath

11.2.6 Dornier Medtech

11.2.7 Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

11.2.8 Dialife SA

11.2.9 Maxer Endoscopy GmbH

11.2.10 Well Lead Medical Co. Ltd.

11.2.11 Rocamed

11.2.12 Endomed Systems GmbH

11.2.13 Amsino International, Inc.

11.2.14 Medispec

11.2.15 Medical Technologies of Georgia

11.2.16 Vimex Sp. Z O.O.

11.2.17 Balton Sp. Z O.O.

11.2.18 Hunter Urology

11.2.19 Ribbel International Limited

11.2.20 J & M Urinary Catheters, LLC

12 Appendix

12.1 Insights from Industry Experts

12.2 Discussion Guide

12.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

12.4 Available Customizations

