The Worldwide Vessel Traffic Management Industry is Expected to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2027

The "Global Vessel Traffic Management Market by End-user (Commercial, Defense), Component (Equipment, Solution, Service), Investment (Brownfield, Greenfield), System, Onboard Components (Equipment, Solution), and Region (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Vessel Traffic Management Market is projected to grow from USD 5.8 billion in 2022 to USD 8.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 outbreak has led to several challenges for various industries such as aviation and consumer electronics. These industries faced many economic problems post the COVID-19 outbreak. Since the beginning of the outbreak, the transportation industry has been among the most severely hit sectors globally. Due to most countries imposing nationwide lockdowns and travel and transportation restrictions, the shipping industry was affected extremely. This outbreak has also put the shipping and marine industries in worse position since their workforces have been shut down for the sake of safety and preventing the spread of COVID-19.



With the support of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, Fujitsu Limited, Singapore Management University (SMU), and A*STAR's Institute of High-Performance Computing (IHPC) announced their collaboration to develop innovative new technologies for vessel traffic management in the Port of Singapore (MPA). These predictive technologies will use artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics to help manage Singapore's port and surrounding seas, which see a lot of seaborne trade and traffic.

The technologies will also be evaluated using real-world data in order to enhance congestion predictions and the detection of probable accidents and other danger hotspots before they happen at sea. The Urban Computing and Engineering Centre of Excellence (UCE CoE), a public-private collaboration comprising of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), SMU, and Fujitsu, was founded in 2014 to perform research and development for these new marine technologies.



Based on component, service segment is expected to have the largest market share in 2022 as well as witness the highest CAGR growth across the forecast period. Many ports are equipping VTMS systems to make their ports more efficient and reliable. With new systems require operation and maintenance services. These factors drive the market growth.



Based on system, Port management information system is expected to grow with largest CAGR. Most ports across the world have adopted some form port management information system for the efficient and reliable working of their ports.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Vessel Traffic Management Market

4.2 Vessel Traffic Management Market, by End-user

4.3 Vessel Traffic Management Market End-user, by Commercial Sector

4.4 Vessel Traffic Management Market, by Investment

4.5 Vessel Traffic Management Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Vessel Congestion at Ports

5.2.1.2 Need for Automation

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Effect of Natural Disasters on Ports

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Next-Generation Vessel Traffic Management Systems

5.2.3.2 Technological Advances in Maritime Traffic Management

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 VTMS Facility Location

5.2.4.2 Automated Identification System (AIS) Disadvantages

5.3 COVID-19 Impact Scenarios

5.4 COVID-19 Impact on Vessel Traffic Management Market

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.5.1 AI in VTS

5.5.2 e-Navigation in Vessel Traffic Management

5.5.3 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Market Ecosystem

5.8.1 Prominent Companies

5.8.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.8.3 End-users

5.9 Value Chain Analysis of Vessel Traffic Management System Market

5.10 Trade Data

5.10.1 Trade Analysis

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.12 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.12.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.12.2 Buying Criteria

5.13 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.14 Tariff Regulatory Landscape for Shipping Industry

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Emerging Industry Trends

6.2.1 AI and Machine Learning

6.2.2 Marine IoT

6.2.3 Blockchain and Big Data Analytics

6.2.4 Cybersecurity

6.3 Innovations and Patents Registrations, 2018-2021

6.4 Impact of Megatrends

7 Vessel Traffic Management Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Equipment

7.2.1 Communication

7.2.1.1 VHF Communication Systems

7.2.1.1.1 Increasing Usage in Short-Range Communication to Drive the Segment

7.2.1.2 RF Communications

7.2.1.2.1 Increasing Usage for Wireless Data Transfer and Voice Transfer Applications to Drive the Segment

7.2.1.3 Microwave and Network

7.2.1.3.1 Increasing Usage for Satellite Communications, Radar Signals, Smartphones, and Navigational Applications to Drive the Segment

7.2.1.4 Human Machine Interface (HMI)

7.2.1.4.1 Increasing Usage of HMI on Ports and Harbors to Drive the Segment

7.2.1.5 Servers

7.2.1.5.1 New Technological Trends to Drive the Segment

7.2.2 Navigation

7.2.2.1 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Receivers and Base Stations

7.2.2.1.1 Increasing Usage of AIS Receivers and Base Stations Creates Efficient Link Between the Sea and Monitoring Center

7.2.2.2 Direction Finders

7.2.2.2.1 Increasing Usage by Ports to Provide Navigational Aid for Ships

7.2.2.3 Radar

7.2.2.3.1 Increasing Usage to Detect Illegal Activities Across Shore and Coastline to Drive the Segment

7.2.3 Surveillance & Monitoring

7.2.3.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

7.2.3.1.1 Increasing Usage of UAVs at Ports to Make Security More Efficient and Reactive

7.2.3.2 CCTV Surveillance Camera

7.2.3.2.1 Need for Latest Technology CCTV Cameras to Provide Optimum Security

7.2.3.3 Sensors

7.2.3.3.1 Advanced Sensor Technologies Used to Prevent Port Accidents

7.3 Solution

7.3.1 Sensor Integrator

7.3.1.1 Sensor Integrator Key to Providing Efficient Navigation and Decision-Making Capabilities

7.3.2 Electronic Navigation Chart (ENC)

7.3.2.1 ENCs Provide an Array of Advantages for Planning, Monitoring, and Executing Voyages

7.3.3 Multi-Sensor Tracker

7.3.3.1 Ensures Flexible Sensor Input Filtering to Provide Efficient Data to Create Traffic Maps

7.3.4 Routing Monitor

7.3.4.1 Increasing Usage to Reduce Risk and Minimize Transit Time

7.3.5 Others

7.4 Service

7.4.1 Maintenance Service

7.4.1.1 Periodic Upkeep of Equipment Vital for Offering Decision Making Support to Operators

7.4.2 Operation Service

7.4.2.1 Provides Critical Support for Decision Making to Operators Through Various Data Points

8 Vessel Traffic Management System Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial Sector

8.2.1 Ports and Harbor

8.2.1.1 Ports Serve as Commerce Transfer Centers and are Typically Located Near Natural Harbors

8.2.2 Inland Port

8.2.2.1 Increasing Usage for Leisure Purposes and Ferries and Fishing Operations to Drive the Segment

8.2.3 Fishing Port

8.2.3.1 Fishing Ports are Frequently Marketed as Ports That are Primarily Utilized for Recreational or Aesthetic Purposes

8.2.4 Offshore

8.2.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Offshore Ports to Ensure Safe Operations

8.3 Defense Sector

8.3.1 Need to Prevent Piracy and Other Illegal Activities to Drive the Segment

9 Vessel Traffic Management Market, by System

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Port Management Information System

9.2.1 PMI is Single Source of Adequate and Accurate Information

9.3 Global Maritime Distress Safety System (GMDSS)

9.3.1 Ships Fitted with GMDSS Equipment are Safer at Sea and More Likely to Receive Assistance in Event of Distress

9.4 River Information System

9.4.1 RIS Combines Equipment and Related Hardware and Software Designed to Optimize Traffic and Transport Processes

9.5 Aton Management & Health Monitoring System

9.5.1 Goal of Aton Systems is to Promote Safe Navigation on Waterways

9.6 Others

10 Vessel Traffic Management System Market, by Investment

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Greenfield

10.2.1 Major Businesses Adopt Greenfield Investment Strategy to Breakdown Entrance Barriers

10.3 Brownfield

10.3.1 Brownfield Investment Used to Join a New Foreign Market Through Companies That Already Have a Presence There

11 Vessel Traffic Management Market, by Onboard Component

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Equipment

11.2.1 Communication

11.2.1.1 VHF Communication Systems

11.2.1.1.1 Increasing Usage in Short-Range Communication to Drive the Segment

11.2.1.2 RF Communications

11.2.1.2.1 Increasing Usage for Wireless Data Transfer and Voice Transfer Applications to Drive the Segment

11.2.1.3 Microwave and Network

11.2.1.3.1 Increasing Usage for Satellite Communications, Radar Signals, Smartphones, and Navigational Applications to Drive the Segment

11.2.1.4 Human Machine Interface (HMI)

11.2.1.4.1 Increasing Need for Advanced and Reliable HMI Systems on Ship Bridges to Drive the Segment

11.2.2 Navigation

11.2.2.1 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Receivers

11.2.2.1.1 Increasing Usage of AIS Receivers to Create Efficient Link Between Sea and Monitoring Center

11.2.2.2 Direction Finders

11.2.2.2.1 Increasing Usage by Ships to Establish Efficient Navigation Paths

11.2.2.3 Radar

11.2.2.3.1 Increasing Usage to Detect Illegal Activities Around the Vicinity of the Ship

11.2.3 Surveillance & Monitoring

11.2.3.1 CCTV Surveillance Camera

11.2.3.1.1 Need for Latest Technology CCTV Cameras to Provide Optimum Security Onboard Ships

11.2.3.2 Sensors

11.2.3.2.1 Advanced Sensor Technologies Used for Navigation and Ship Stability

11.3 Solution

11.3.1 Sensor Integrator

11.3.1.1 Sensor Integrator Key to Providing Efficient Navigation and Decision-Making Capabilities

11.3.2 Electronic Navigation Chart (ENC)

11.3.2.1 ENCs Provide an Array of Advantages for Planning, Monitoring, and Executing Voyages

11.3.3 Multi-Sensor Tracker

11.3.3.1 Ensures Flexible Sensor Input Filtering to Provide Efficient Data to Create Traffic Maps

11.3.4 Routing Monitor

11.3.4.1 Increasing Usage to Reduce Risk and Minimize Transit Time

12 Regional Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Market Share Analysis, 2021

13.3 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players, 2020

13.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

13.4.1 Stars

13.4.2 Emerging Leaders

13.4.3 Pervasive Players

13.4.4 Participants

13.5 Startups Evaluation Quadrant

13.5.1 Progressive Companies

13.5.2 Responsive Companies

13.5.3 Dynamic Companies

13.5.4 Starting Blocks

13.6 Competitive Benchmarking

13.7 Competitive Scenario

13.7.1 Deals

13.7.2 Product Launches

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Companies

14.1.1 Kongsberg Gruppen

14.1.2 Wartsila

14.1.3 Thales Group

14.1.4 Leonardo S.P.A.

14.1.5 Saab

14.1.6 Indra Sistemas

14.1.7 Tokyo Keiki

14.1.8 Hensoldt

14.1.9 Frequentis

14.1.10 Furuno

14.1.11 Japan Radio Co. Ltd.

14.1.12 Terma

14.1.13 Vissim

14.1.14 Elcome International LLC

14.1.15 ST Engineering

14.1.16 Marlan Maritime Technologies

14.1.17 Xanatos Marine Ltd.

14.1.18 Sea Surveillance AS

14.1.19 M-Nav Solutions

14.1.20 A.St.I.M. S.R.L.

14.2 Other Players

14.2.1 Marico Marine

14.2.2 Gem Elettronica

14.2.3 Horizonte AS

14.2.4 Scortel

14.2.5 Elman S.R.L.

15 Appendix

