The Worldwide Veterinary Practice Management Software Industry is Expected to Reach $539.7 Million by 2028

The "Veterinary Practice Management Software Market by Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), Practice Type (Companion Animals, Mixed Animals, Food Producing, Equine), End User (Hospitals, Referral/Specialty, Ambulatory Services) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The veterinary practice management software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021to 2028 to reach $539.7 million by 2028



Following a thorough secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities



The growing pet & livestock population, the growing risk of developing chronic & infectious diseases in companion & livestock animals, and government initiatives to promote animal welfare are the key factors driving steady growth in the global veterinary practice management software market. Further, significant opportunities for existing market players and new entrants are provided by Emerging markets, such as India and China, due large farm animal population and the growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases.



Based on delivery mode, the on-premise segment is expected to command the largest share in this market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the advantages associated with on-premise veterinary practice management software in terms of security, complete control, and lower total cost of ownership.



Based on practice type, the companion animal practices segment is expected to command the largest share in this market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising pet population, rising awareness regarding animal health, and the growing prevalence of diseases in companion animals.



Based on end user, the veterinary hospitals segment is expected to command the largest share in this marketin 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising number of veterinary hospitals and the growing number of veterinarians.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the veterinary practice management software market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America is expected to command the largest share of the global veterinary practice management software marketin 2021, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.



The key companies operating in the global veterinary practice management software market are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), COVETRUS, INC. (U.S.), Hippo Manager Software, Inc. (U.S.), Advanced Technology Corp. (U.S.), VETport LLC. (U.S.), DaySmart Software (U.S.), AmerisourceBergen Corporation (U.S.), Animal Intelligence Software Inc. (U.S.), FirmCloud Corp. (U.S.), ClienTrax (U.S.), and ezofficesystems Ltd. (U.K.).

