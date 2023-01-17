The Worldwide Video Doorbell Industry is Expected to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Doorbell Market By PRODUCT TYPE, By Application, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global video doorbell market size was $1,244.9 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $4,597.0 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2031.



Video doorbell is a doorbell with a built-in camera to protect residential homes from household theft and robbery. It is available in two types such as battery-powered (wireless) or wired to existing doorbells.

The system works with an internet connection and it connects to the built-in camera, microphone, motion sensor, and speaker to communicate with the visitors. It works when the visitor presses the push button on the smart doorbell. In addition, it can be activated by detecting a visitor with a built-in motion sensor.



Increase in concerns about security of residential and commercial buildings, along with rise of theft and robbery globally are the major factors expected to boost the growth of the video doorbell market. In addition, the rise in need for home automation fuels the demand for video doorbells. Moreover, rise in demand for smart homes equipped with intelligent security systems is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, increase in awareness of the importance of video doorbells and rise in demand for smart homes drive the global market growth. However, lack of availability of internet connectivity and high capital costs required for video doorbells hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological innovation in the video doorbell systems is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the video doorbell market.



The video doorbell market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user, and region. As per product type, the market is divided into wired and wireless.

According to application, the market is bifurcated into indoor and outdoor. Depending on end user, the market is classified into residential and nonresidential. Region wise, the global market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



Competition Analysis

The key players that operate in the video doorbell market are ADT Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Arlo, ASSA ABLOY Group (August Home), dbell Inc., LaView Eagle-Eye Technology Inc., Netvue Inc., Night Owl SP, LLC, Olive & Dove, Owlet Home LLC, Panasonic Corporation, SimpliSafe, Inc., SkyBell Technologies, Inc, TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd., Vivint Smart Home, Inc., Wyze, and Zmodo.



Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2022 and 2031.

Extensive analysis of the video doorbell market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The video doorbell market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.

The key players within the video doorbell market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the video doorbell market.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: VIDEO DOORBELL MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Wired

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Wireless

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: VIDEO DOORBELL MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Indoor

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.2.4 Indoor Video Doorbell Market by Sales channel

5.2.4.1 Online Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4.2 Offline Market size and forecast, by region

5.3 Outdoor

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.3.4 Outdoor Video Doorbell Market by Sales channel

5.3.4.1 Online Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.4.2 Offline Market size and forecast, by region



CHAPTER 6: VIDEO DOORBELL MARKET, BY END USER

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Residential

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Non-Residential

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: VIDEO DOORBELL MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 ADT Inc.,

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Amazon.com Inc.

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Arlo

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 ASSA ABLOY Group

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Dbell Inc.

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 LaView Eagle-Eye Technology Inc.

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Netvue Inc.

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Night Owl SP, LLC

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Olive & Dove

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 Owlet Home LLC

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.11 Panasonic Corporation

9.11.1 Company overview

9.11.2 Company snapshot

9.11.3 Operating business segments

9.11.4 Product portfolio

9.11.5 Business performance

9.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.12 SimpliSafe Inc.

9.12.1 Company overview

9.12.2 Company snapshot

9.12.3 Operating business segments

9.12.4 Product portfolio

9.12.5 Business performance

9.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.13 SkyBell Technologies

9.13.1 Company overview

9.13.2 Company snapshot

9.13.3 Operating business segments

9.13.4 Product portfolio

9.13.5 Business performance

9.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.14 TP-Link Technologies Co Ltd.,

9.14.1 Company overview

9.14.2 Company snapshot

9.14.3 Operating business segments

9.14.4 Product portfolio

9.14.5 Business performance

9.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.15 Vivint Smart Home Inc.

9.15.1 Company overview

9.15.2 Company snapshot

9.15.3 Operating business segments

9.15.4 Product portfolio

9.15.5 Business performance

9.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.16 Wyze

9.16.1 Company overview

9.16.2 Company snapshot

9.16.3 Operating business segments

9.16.4 Product portfolio

9.16.5 Business performance

9.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.17 Zmodo.

9.17.1 Company overview

9.17.2 Company snapshot

9.17.3 Operating business segments

9.17.4 Product portfolio

9.17.5 Business performance

9.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s2jt2i

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets