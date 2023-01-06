The Worldwide Video Laryngoscope Industry is Anticipated to Reach $825 Million by 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Video Laryngoscope Market, By Product Type, By Usage Type, By End-User, By Channel Type, By Device Type & By Region- Forecast and Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Video Laryngoscope Market was valued at USD 398.7 Million in 2021, and it is anticipated to attain a value of USD 825 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.1% over the prediction period (2022 - 2028).



In the upcoming years, the market expansion will be supported by the creation of new laryngoscope products. Numerous companies that compete using various product technologies are present in the market. Greater patient safety and better patient outcomes have been made possible by produced goods with improved viewing capabilities. In the near future, market expansion will be aided by making video laryngoscopes more widely accessible to medical professionals in developing nations.



Segments covered in this report



The Global Video Laryngoscope Market is segmented based on Product Type, Usage Type, End-User, Channel Type, Device Type, and Region. Based on Product Type, it is categorized into Rigid Video Laryngoscopes and Flexible Video Laryngoscopes. Based on Usage Type, it is categorized into Reusable Video Laryngoscopes and Disposable Video Laryngoscopes.

Based on End-User, it is categorized into Pre-hospital, In-hospital, Others (ENT Clinics, Training/Teaching Etc.). Based on Channel Type, it is categorized into Non-Channeled Video Laryngoscopes and Channeled Video Laryngoscopes. Based on Device Type, it is categorized into Cart-based Video Laryngoscopes and Handheld Video Laryngoscopes. Based on the region it is categorized into: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.



Driver



A growing number of elements, including more readily available technology, less expensive treatments, and greater reliability, are contributing to the growth of the video laryngoscopy market globally. The utilisation of laryngoscopy techniques has increased as a result of all the emergencies that video laryngoscopy has caused. One of the main causes of the fierce competition amongst market rivals is the development of technologically sophisticated laryngoscopes in response to physician demand.



Restraint



The lesser adoption of anaesthetic video laryngoscopes in developing nations as a result of their expensive cost and the absence of adequate reimbursement methods to offer coverage is one of the major obstacles hindering the growth of the laryngoscopes market. As a result of the exorbitant prices of these devices and their maintenance, the market growth is significantly hampered.



Market Trends



By satisfying the unmet needs of medical professionals performing difficult intubations, manufacturers have capitalised on market potential. They also continuously work to provide cutting-edge technology that may improve both performance and safety during intubations. A small number of rivals are making use of inorganic growth strategies, such acquisitions, to establish a foothold in the market and broaden the range of their product sales.

