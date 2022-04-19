The Worldwide Video Processing Platform Industry is Expected to Reach $13.9 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Video Processing Platform Market By Component, By Application, By Content Type, By End User, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Video Processing Platform Market size is expected to reach $13.9 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 15.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Video processing is the integration of adaptive bitrate (ABR) packaging, ultra-high-density transcoding, efficient IP conversion, encryption & streaming with a virtualized and modular solution. This integration makes it a flexible and cost-efficient method to provide customers with advanced live streaming and live-to-VoD (video on demand) multiscreen services, which assists in enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty. There are numerous SMEs and enterprises that are majorly implementing cloud-based video processing solutions that can provide higher flexibility and robustness in the service.

Moreover, a cloud-based video processing platform refers to a solution that provides standardized capabilities and several monetization models for the video service providers. This platform also assists in combining capabilities & models with video-on-demand, multiscreen video infrastructure, and television. In addition, there are numerous cloud-based video processing & delivery platform providers that deliver solutions which can be implemented on various over-the-top (OTT) devices and mobile platforms. Additionally, these platforms allow video service providers to offer customized video experiences, preference settings, lineup management, parental control, multilingual selection, and other features to their customers.

The growing demand for high-quality videos, the increasing requirement for transcoding to provide videos to more end-users, and multi-device compatible video needs are among the key aspects fueling the growth of the video processing platform market. In addition, several mid-sized players operating in the video processing platform market which are providing solutions to SMEs with more advanced capabilities, which increases the competition in the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the pandemic has created the need to maintain the safety of the employees across different business domains. Due to this, many organizations have changed their policies and regulations. The major reason for the business disruption was the imposition of various restrictions like the travel ban and complete or partial lockdown. The travel ban and social distancing norms have compelled companies to transform their existing ways of functioning and reconsider operational options.

Market Growth Factors:

Rising requirement for transcoding to provide videos

The process of compressing video files with minimal quality loss in order to showcase information utilizing low data is known as transcoding. Video transcoding online refers to converting any video file from one format to a compressed file to make sure that users can stream content without facing any buffering and at the best quality. By using this technique in video processing, companies can change the format of any video or can reformat these video files. Through transcoding, enterprises can eliminate the format and bitrate issues.

The growing popularity of OTT platforms

OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime are gaining more traction among the population across the globe, which is creating demand for video processing platforms in the market. In addition, the increasing demand for high-quality video content by the audience is motivating these platforms to introduce more video content on their platform and thus, contributing to the growth of the video processing platform market during the forecast period.

Market Restraining Factor:

The huge cost of content creation and the growing concerns regarding content piracy

There is a constant increase in the demand for exclusive video content, which is motivating companies to spend more on numerous phases of video processing to improve their video creation process. One of the major problems faced by video content creators is the duplication of their video content across various regions and verticals. These kinds of problems increase the total cost of the content for the companies. The piracy of video content is constantly increasing and a pressing concern among the enterprises across the globe, which is further hampering the demand for video processing platforms around the world.

Scope of the StudyMarket Segments Covered in the Report:

By Component

Platform

Hardware

Services

By Application

Video Upload & Ingestion

Video Transcoding & Processing

Dynamic Ad Insertion

Video Hosting

Content Rendering & Others

By Content Type

Real-Time/Live

On-Demand

By End User

TV Broadcasters

Network Operators

Content Providers

By Vertical

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

BFSI, IT & Telecom

Education

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market PlayersList of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Qumu Corporation

SeaChange International, Inc.

Ateme S.A.

MediaKind

JW Player, Inc.

Kaltura, Inc.

MediaMelon, Inc.

Imagine Communications, Inc. (Harris Broadcast)

