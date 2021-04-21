The Worldwide Virtual Clinical Trials Industry is Expected to Reach $10 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market By Study Type, By Indication, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market size is expected to reach $10 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Virtual Clinical Trials (VCTs) are also known as remote or decentralized trails, are a comparatively new but still underused technique of carrying out clinical research taking complete benefit of technologies like apps, online social interaction platforms, and electronic monitoring tools. The market is significantly driven by growth in R&D activities, the growing digitization in healthcare, and the adoption of telehealth. Moreover, advances in technology, collaborations between clinical research companies, biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical and support initiatives from governments are expected to boost the market.



Virtual clinical trials (VCT) abolish limitations presented by conventional clinical trials such as time-taking procedures and delay in recruitment of patients that has pushed the demand for the virtual clinical trial market. Additionally, advances in technology in healthcare infrastructure and partnerships between pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and clinical research companies are expected to propel the virtual clinical trials market development in the coming years.

The rise in costs, combined with a higher rate of trail failures and an expansion in patient-centric trials, has resulted in a rise in demand to adopt technology in clinical trials. In fact, virtual clinical trials are expected to rise from high revenue to the highest revenue in the upcoming years. Still despite this development, for the majority of patients, getting clinical trials is still a difficult process, with enrollment and engagement presenting new challenges.



By Study Type



Based on Study Type, the market is segmented into Interventional, Observational, and Expanded Access and Others. The market was dominated by the interventional segment and represented the highest share of revenue in 2019. The fast growth in the number of experiments to create unique medications for different diseases and the modernization of labs are boosting the growth of this segment. The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled the demand for trials and testing of different new vaccines and drugs to fight situations all around the world, as conventional techniques of clinical trials accompany the massive danger of infection in individuals.



By Indication



Based on Indication, the market is segmented into Oncology, Cardiovascular, Immunology, Gastrointestinal, Respiratory, Endocrinology, Ophthalmology and Other Indications. The market was dominated by the oncology segment and represented the highest share of revenue in 2019. The segment is also expected to add to the highest share of the revenue of the market during the forecast period. This is credited to the growing instances of cancer on a worldwide scale and the growing number of oncology clinical trials. Patients of cancer are the most unprotected during the outbreak of COVID-19.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Europe represents the second-largest market share and is anticipated to observe promising growth opportunities in the next few years. Support from the government for R&D for the medicines and treatment for coming infectious diseases and chronic diseases, particularly in nations like Germany and U.K is a significant component boosting the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, the existence of leading players and benefits environment for carrying out clinical trials is another element anticipated to push the growth of the clinical trial market in Europe during the forecast period.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Oracle Corporation is the major forerunner in the Virtual Clinical Trials Market. Companies such as IQVIA Holdings, Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, and Medpace Holdings, Inc., are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IQVIA Holdings, Inc., ICON PLC, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Covance, Inc.), Dassault Systemes SE (Medidata Solutions, Inc.), Oracle Corporation, Parexel International Corporation (Pamplona Capital Management), PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (KKR & Co., Inc.), Medpace Holdings, Inc., Medable, Inc. and Clinical Ink, Inc. (G.I. Partners).

