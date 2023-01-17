The Worldwide Wall Covering Industry is Projected to Reach $239.7 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wall Covering Market By Product Type, By Printing type, By Application, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wall coverings market size was valued at $152,035.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $239,732.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.



Wall covering is a material that is used to decorate the interior & exterior walls of residential and commercial buildings. It protects and prevents the wall surface from moisture and stains. Furthermore, it enhances the appearance and adds beauty to the walls of the buildings. Some of the most popular materials include wallpaper, tiles, & wall panels, and depending on the characteristics of each of them, one or more layers must be applied, changing the final appearance accordingly.



The expansion of the construction sector due to an increase in new construction and refurbishment of existing structures is driving the wall covering market growth. The need for stylish home interior & exterior walls is fueling the market growth. Moreover, the advancement in technology such as digital printing and 3D printing technology is creating a growth opportunity for companies to manufacture wall covering products.



Moreover, renovation and reconstruction of existing homes and commercial properties are expected to drive wall covering market growth. For instance, in the year 2020, the European Commission announced the "Renovation Wave" initiative for public and private buildings. The plan states that the additional investment needed to reach EU 2030 energy and climate targets is around $385 billion annually, with approximately $295 billion for residential and $90 billion for public buildings.

Hence, such factors drive the wall coverings market growth. Moreover, key players in the market are launching new wall covering products to sustain demand growth. For instance, in May 2022, Asian Paints Ltd. launched INK handcrafted wall coverings, a new collection of wall coverings for interior and exterior walls. Hence, such factors provide lucrative growth opportunities in the wall covering market.



The market is segmented on the basis of product, application, printing type, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is divided into wallpaper, wall-panel, and tiles. By application, the market is divided into new construction and renovation. On the basis of printing type, the market is divided into digital and traditional. By end user, the market is divided into residential and non-residential. Region-wise, the market analysis is conducted across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



