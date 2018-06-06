LONDON, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --The global wound debridement market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5436668



The wound debridement market is expected to reach USD 1,041.0 million by 2023 from USD 702.0 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.2%. Factors such as rising incidence of diabetes & associated wounds, growing aging population, rising incidence of burn injuries, and growing awareness programs for wound care treatment and management are driving the growth of the wound debridement market. The main factor hindering overall market growth is the high cost of advanced wound debridement products. Due to this, globally, preference is skewed towards the low-cost products in the market.



The ultrasonic devices segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the next five years.



On the basis of product, the wound debridement market is segmented into gels, ointments & creams, surgical devices, ultrasound devices, mechanical debridement pads, medical gauzes, and other wound debridement products. Ultrasonic devices are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to advantages such as their ability to differentiate between viable and non-viable tissue and their ability to destroy bacteria and biofilms without damaging blood vessels.



In 2018, the autolytic methods segment is expected to dominate the wound debridement market.



Based on method, the wound debridement market has been segmented into autolytic, enzymatic, surgical, mechanical, and other methods.In 2018, the autolytic methods segment is expected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.



The large share of this segment is primarily due to its advantages—no damage to healthy tissue and ease of use.



Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period.



Geographically, the wound debridement market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe in 2017. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest rate due to the increasing awareness regarding advanced treatment methods, increasing patient population, and the presence of emerging economies such as China and India.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–22% and Tier 3- 43%

• By Designation: C level–15%, Director level–32%, Others–53%

• By Region: North America–34%, Europe–25%, Asia Pacific–23%, Rest of the World–18%



The key players in the wound debridement market include Smith & Nephew (UK), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Coloplast (Denmark), Misonix (US), ConvaTec (UK), Lohmann & Rauscher (Germany), DeRoyal Industries (US), Medline Industries (US), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), and Integra LifeSciences (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyses the wound debridement market by product, wound type, method, end user, and region.Apart from a comprehensive geographic product analysis and market sizing, the report also provides a competitive landscape that covers growth strategies adopted by industry players over the last three years.



In addition, the company profiles include product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by prominent market players to maintain and increase their shares in the market. Market research data, current market size, and forecast of the future trends will help key market players and new entrants make the necessary decisions regarding product offerings, geographic focus, change in strategic approach, and levels of output to remain successful.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

This report will enable both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help firms garner greater market shares. Firms purchasing the report can use one or a combination of the below mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market shares.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the wound debridement market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the wound debridement market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic, and business segments and product portfolios of the leading players in the wound debridement market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various wound debridement products across geographies

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the wound debridement market



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5436668



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-wound-debridement-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-1-041-0-million-by-2023-from-usd-702-0-million-in-2018--at-a-cagr-of-8-2-300660940.html