The Wound Pros Attends ViVE Conference 2023 in Nashville, TN

Digital health conference brings together thousands of healthcare leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials from The Wound Pros, LLC ( https://thewoundpros.com/ ) attended the ViVE Conference held from March 26th to 29th, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. The conference, now in its second year, is a curated event for senior digital health decision-makers focusing on the business of healthcare. The Wound Pros is the nation's leading wound care and management company specializing in treating and managing chronic non-healing wounds. It partners with long-term care facilities to provide comprehensive wound care services, including advanced wound care dressings and skin substitutes for acute and chronic wounds, and offers wound care education for staff. The company has attended the ViVE Conference since its inception.

ViVE Conference 2023 brought together thousands of healthcare leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors in Music City Center, Nashville. Over four days of the conference, attendees participated in telehealth, cybersecurity, information exchange, healthcare transformation, and health equity sessions. The Wound Pros delegation to this year's ViVE conference included Daniel Hallman, D.P.M (Doctor of Podiatric Therapy and Manager of vascular services, infectious disease & E-prescriptions), Ayanna Releford (Global Helpdesk Director), Kermit Johnson (Cybersecurity Analyst), and Nicholitta Karambilas (Business analyst).

The Wound Pros is the fastest-growing wound management company in the country. Its biotech component, RITA (Rapid Imaging Technical Assistant), is the company's proprietary AI and Machine Learning platform that measures and analyzes chronic non-healing wounds accurately. Capturing highly accurate measurements is critical for delivering comprehensive treatments to prevent chronic wounds from worsening and improving healing outcomes. Clinicians can take a picture of a patient's wound with a smartphone or tablet, and RITA will automatically measure the wound's size and provide tissue segmentation. The system also provides reports on healing rates and estimated days to heal. RITA offers online and offline capabilities to ensure efficiency and reliability regardless of network connection status.

Attending this year's ViVE conference is part of The Wound Pros' commitment to remaining at the cutting edge of wound care management while building resilient networks and alliances within the healthcare industry. Daniel Hallman, D.P.M., and Ayanna Releford described ViVE as an excellent opportunity to listen to other experts in the healthcare and IT fields, interact with hundreds of vendors, and unwind to good music and great food. Kermit Johnson and Nicholitta Karambilas remarked that what they had learned from the conference would help accomplish specific goals regarding the company's overall growth and further improve the IT, Cybersecurity, and Clinical departments.

About The Wound Pros

The Wound Pros is a physician-owned and managed company. It is an accredited supplier of Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies (DMEPOS) and a Medicare Part B provider in the United States. The company provides wound care services to long-term facilities nationwide, including digital wound management, mobile vascular assessment, digital supply tracking, advanced EHR systems, and advanced wound care dressings. The Wound Pros uses a "high-tech" approach incorporating AI to improve standardization and wound healing outcomes and a "high-touch" approach providing human-to-human interactions for customer service and quality service delivery to its clients.

The Wound Pros is a privately held company.

