The Wound Pros Launches Wound Care Without Walls Program in Nigeria

The Wound Pros extends its healing services into Nigeria. Promotes Tetracyte product

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Chris Otiko, co-founder and corporate treasurer at The Wound Pros: https://www.thewoundpros.com , was recently in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, to launch the company's Wound Care Without Walls (WCWW) program and introduce Tetracyte.

Tetracyte is an FDA-registered drug that is one of the world's most powerful topical antibiotics. It kills all harmful Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria available for testing, such as bacteria associated with acne, cuts, scrapes, burns, and secondary infections associated with psoriasis and eczema. Its specialized combination of ingredients includes a delivery formula that enables medicine to be transported at ten times the strength and depth of other products. This formula allows substantially more medicine to enter the cell, overwhelming and killing bacteria rapidly to prevent resistance.

Otiko was accompanied by Texas resident Adebola Adefuye, clinical supervisor for The Wound Pros' Complex Wound Management Team. Together, the duo engaged in a series of highly productive and strategic discussions with several key figures in Nigeria. Their agenda included meetings with various government bodies and leaders of the Nigerian armed forces showcasing the potential of Tetracyte for healing chronic wounds in a series of presentations and high-level discussions. Otiko and Adebola also had strategy discussions with Wound Pros employees in Nigeria, focusing on marketing avenues to launch product sales in Nigeria. These discussions were aimed to ensure that WCWW in Nigeria is successful and sustainable.

About The Wound Care Without Walls Program

Wound Care Without Walls is a global outreach program by The Wound Pros with a singular focus–combating the escalating scourge of chronic wounds across the globe. Chronic wounds are estimated to affect approximately 1-2% of the population in developed countries in their lifetimes. In developing regions, the prevalence can be significantly higher due to limited access to healthcare services and lack of awareness.

According to the National Institutes of Health, diabetic foot ulcers affect 15-25% of people with diabetes or 9.1 to 26 million people at some point in their lives. This condition is a leading cause of non-traumatic lower extremity amputations. The treatment of chronic wounds is costly, often requiring long-term care. In the U.S., the cost of treating chronic wounds is estimated at $25+ billion annually , underscoring the economic impact of these conditions.

WCWW is designed to tackle these challenges by providing accessible and advanced wound care solutions in underserved communities worldwide. The program aims to deliver wound care services in several regions globally, with wound care professionals, aka WCWW Ambassadors, providing much-needed care to heal chronic wounds and minimize lower-limb amputations. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology and treatment protocols, it aims to improve wound healing outcomes, reduce the risk of complications, and enhance the quality of life for patients.

The program also extends beyond individualized care, aiming to raise awareness about chronic wound prevention and management. It also seeks to collaborate with local healthcare providers and communities to build sustainable wound care practices through education and training.

About The Wound Pros

The Wound Pros is a physician-owned and managed durable medical equipment (DME) company committed to transforming the treatment and management of chronic non-healing wounds with data-driven decisions and robust documentation. By incorporating technologies like AI and Machine Learning (ML) into wound care management, The Wound Pros aims to achieve superior wound healing outcomes. With services ranging from digital wound management to EHR systems and advanced wound care dressings, The Wound Pros is steadfast in delivering quality care to long-term facilities nationwide. The company aims to offer exceptional customer service and quality care by merging state-of-the-art technology with a patient-focused approach ("High-Tech, High-Touch"). As a prominent DMEPOS supplier and Medicare Part B provider, The Wound Pros serves long-term care facilities nationwide.

The Wound Pros is a privately held company.

