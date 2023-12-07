The Wound Pros Launches Wound Care Without Walls Program in the Philippines

The Wound Pros extends its healing services internationally, providing advanced wound care in Davao, Philippines

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wound Pros https://www.thewoundpros.com/, a leader in innovative wound care management, is proud to announce the launch of its "Wound Care Without Walls" program in the Philippines. This initiative is a reflection of the company's global commitment to healthcare and its mission to extend its services beyond U.S. borders.

The inaugural mission served a 63-year-old male patient in Davao, Philippines. After suffering a minor Cerebrovascular Accident (CVA) that led to a fall and subsequent cervical spine surgery, the patient suffered significant motor weakness and two serious wounds. Despite undergoing surgical debridement at a hospital, the patient's recovery had stalled.

A clinical team from The Wound Pros promptly addressed the patient's wounds, employing state-of-the-art treatment protocols and advanced wound care supplies. The right lower back wound, classified as a Stage 3 pressure ulcer, was treated with a regimen that included dermal wound cleanser, Tetracyte (a proprietary topical disinfectant formulated by the Wound Pros), collagen, and foam dressing. Moreover, the right lower leg wound, a traumatic wound, received extensive care with the same materials and methodology. The Wound Pros' automatic wound measurement app, RITA, enabled precise monitoring of the wound healing progress, paving a data-driven approach to recovery.

"The Wound Care Without Walls program in the Philippines is just the beginning of our global outreach efforts," said Junette Cacho, Vice President of EMR and IT Development Department at The Wound Pros. "Our mission is to bring advanced wound care to those in need, wherever they may be. This initiative represents our dedication to global health and wellbeing."

About The Wound Care Without Walls Program

Wound Care Without Walls (WCWW) is a global wound care outreach program by The Wound Pros aimed at addressing the challenge of chronic non-healing wounds. Chronic wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and others, represent a significant and growing health burden worldwide. These wounds affect millions of individuals, leading to substantial physical, emotional, and financial burdens on patients and their families.

Chronic wounds are estimated to affect approximately 1-2% of the population in developed countries in their lifetimes. In developing regions, the prevalence can be significantly higher due to limited access to healthcare services and lack of awareness.

According to the National Institutes of Health, diabetic foot ulcers affect 15-25% of people with diabetes or 9.1 to 26 million people at some point in their lives. This condition is a leading cause of non-traumatic lower extremity amputations. The treatment of chronic wounds is costly, often requiring long-term care. In the U.S., the cost of treating chronic wounds is estimated at $25+ billion annually, underscoring the economic impact of these conditions.

The Wound Care Without Walls program is designed to tackle these challenges by providing accessible and advanced wound care solutions in underserved communities around the world. The program aims to deliver wound care services in several regions of the globe, with wound care professionals or WCWW Ambassadors providing much-needed care to stem the spate of chronic wounds and minimize lower-limb amputations. By integrating state-of-the-art technology and innovative treatment protocols, it aims to improve wound healing outcomes, reduce the risk of complications, and ultimately enhance the quality of life for patients.

The program also extends beyond individualized care, aiming to raise awareness about chronic wound prevention and management. It also seeks to collaborate with local healthcare providers and communities to build sustainable wound care practices through education and training.

About The Wound Pros

The Wound Pros is a physician-owned and managed durable medical equipment (DME) company committed to transforming the treatment and management of chronic non-healing wounds with data-driven decisions and comprehensive documentation. By incorporating technologies like AI and ML into wound care management, The Wound Pros aims to achieve superior wound healing outcomes. With services ranging from digital wound management to EHR systems and advanced wound care dressings, The Wound Pros is steadfast in its mission to deliver quality care to long-term facilities nationwide. The company aims to offer exceptional customer service and quality care by merging state-of-the-art technology with a patient-focused approach ("High-Tech, High-Touch"). As a prominent DMEPOS supplier and Medicare Part B provider, The Wound Pros serves long-term care facilities nationwide. 

The Wound Pros is a privately held company.

Media Contact: 

Michael Washington
(323) 425-4838
[email protected]

SOURCE The Wound Pros, LLC

