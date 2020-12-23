The Wound Pros Launches WP Supply to Facilitate Timely Delivery of Wound Care Dressings

A significant challenge for wound care professionals in the U.S. is procuring quality wound care supplies and making them available to patients at the appropriate time. Tracking orders can also be challenging or delayed due to supply chain inefficiencies. Due to the nature of wounds, such delays can result in complications that stall the healing process. WP Supply will address these issues through its strategic partnerships with world-class fulfilment centers, ensuring seamless communications with delivery teams, and real-time tracking.

The Wound Pros is committed to providing exceptional and timely delivery service to their clients. Daniel Yeager, the Senior Vice President for The Wound Pros, recognizes the challenges that many long-term care facilities are faced with when their supplies are not delivered on time. "We created WP Supply to solve a major problem that has been present for decades within the long-term care space. Unfortunately, many patients and their families are often concerned about when their medical supplies will arrive. WP Supply is one of the many ways we prioritize our patient's care," Daniel said. Patients will receive their wound care supplies within 48 hours, no matter what part of the country they are in. WP Supply bundles, ships, and tracks delivery of the products until they reach their final destination.

About The Wound Pros

The Wound Pros is an accredited supplier of Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, Supplies (DMEPOS) and is also a Medicare Part B provider based in the United States. The company provides wound care services to long-term facilities across the country, including digital wound management, mobile vascular assessment, digital supply tracking, advanced EHR systems, and advanced wound care dressings. The Wound Pros uses a "high tech" approach incorporating AI to improve standardization and wound healing outcomes and a "high touch" approach providing human-to-human interactions for customer service and quality service delivery to its clients.

The Wound Pros is a privately held company.

Website: https://thewoundpros.com/

