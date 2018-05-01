The Wrench Group acquires Plumbline in Denver, Colorado

"We believe the Denver metro area represents an excellent opportunity to expand Wrench," said Ken Haines, CEO of Wrench. "The market is experiencing explosive growth and the acquisition of another thriving brand that shares the same commitment to its customers and team members supports and strengthens our overall portfolio of well-established, well-branded and professionally managed organizations."

Leading Plumbline will be Bob Logan as President and Jon Heggie as Vice President. Founder and current owner Jeff Belk plans to retire. The management team will report to Wrench CEO Ken Haines and will continue to operate under its current brand, offering plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical services to the Denver marketplace.

Bob Logan singles out Jeff Belk for his inspiration and leadership since founding the company. "All the way back to 1998, Jeff poured his personal values and integrity into this organization. His legacy will continue as our inspiration to provide the finest in quality workmanship and value to families and businesses we serve continues."

Jon Heggie expects to build on Wrench's strength, "We were founded on strong core values of customer service and that carried us forward to the point where we can now expand and grow the business backed by the resources and capabilities of Wrench. To our customers and team members in the Denver area, this means an even better value, better training and the capacity to serve even greater numbers of homeowners and businesses across the marketplace. It's an exciting time for Plumbline."

ABOUT THE WRENCH GROUP

The Wrench Group is a national leader in home repair and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing and electrical services. The Company collectively serves over 275,000 customers in the Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Denver and Phoenix metropolitan areas. The divisions have each developed strong reputations in their respective regions with brands that date back to the 1940s. For more information, please visit: www.wrenchgroup.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Tonja K. Morris

tmorris@wrenchgroup.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-wrench-group-acquires-plumbline-in-denver-colorado-300640396.html

SOURCE Wrench Group, LLC

Related Links

http://www.wrenchgroup.com

