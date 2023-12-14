The wristwatch market size to grow by USD 22.88 billion from 2023 to 2028 | APAC to contribute 33% to the growth of the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wristwatch market size is expected to grow by USD 22.88 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.94% during forecast period, according to Technavio. Rising demand for premium watches is notably driving the wristwatch market. However, factors such as the increased availability of wristwatch counterfeit products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), type (quartz, digital, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the wristwatch market including Apple Inc., CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA, Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, DIFFUSIONE ITALIANA PREZIOSI S.P.A, Fossil Group Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Magnus Brand, Patek Philippe SA, Rolex SA, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Holdings Corp., SUED Watches, Talley and Twine Watches LLC, The Swatch Group Ltd., Titan Co. Ltd., Breitling SA, Jaeger LeCoultre, and ASOROCK Watches LLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wristwatch Market 2024-2028

Wristwatch Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA. - The company offers wristwatches such as Top Time, Premier, Chronomat, and others.

Wristwatch Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Prior to making a purchase, the offline shop experience allows customers to physically interact with and try on watches. In addition, a network of physical shops that are often located in prime retail areas offers convenience to customers who prefer immediate gratification and face-to-face interaction.

Geography

APAC accounts for 33% of the market growth. The US is the most important market in North America. The launch of designer goods, the expanding use of internet shopping sites to buy fashion accessories, and an increasing demand for customized watches are major factors that contribute to the US market. Moreover, there has been a significant demand for smartwatches in the North American watch market.

Wristwatch Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist wristwatch market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wristwatch market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of wristwatch market companies

Wristwatch Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.94% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 22.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.4 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Apple Inc., CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA, Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, DIFFUSIONE ITALIANA PREZIOSI S.P.A, Fossil Group Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Magnus Brand, Patek Philippe SA, Rolex SA, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Holdings Corp., SUED Watches, Talley and Twine Watches LLC, The Swatch Group Ltd., Titan Co. Ltd., Breitling SA, Jaeger LeCoultre, and ASOROCK Watches LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

