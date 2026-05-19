The Wrong Unwind Costs Athletes Their Performance. ATLAUA CALM Is the Drink to Change That.

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletes optimize all aspects of performance, then unwind with the only socially accepted ritual undoing that work, alcohol. For over 70%¹ of 549,000 competitive athletes in the United States², it is the default. ATLAUA opens U.S. access to its first product to protect their recovery.

Recover to perform. ATLAUA CALM, the functional luxury beverage built for athletes, introduced by founder Adrian Goransch. Speed Speed

ATLAUA, a luxury recovery brand built for athletes, today announces the U.S. launch of ATLAUA CALM, its Botanical Recovery Blend. The company was founded by former professional soccer player Adrian Goransch, who spent over a decade at VfL Wolfsburg's academy system and reached Liga MX side Club América. An inflammatory knee injury during his late teens cost him a year and a place in Mexico's U20 World Cup squad, and exposed him to the recovery deficit the drink is now built around: athletes who consume alcohol face more than double the injury risk of non-drinkers, with the hangover effect alone reducing athletic performance by 11.4%³.

"When my physiotherapist introduced me to CBD, it was not a miracle overnight, but for the first time in months, my body started to respond," said Adrian Goransch, CEO and Founder of ATLAUA.

Four years of research and development followed, benchmarked against a standard Goransch knew from the inside: what it takes for a product to earn its place in a professional locker room.

ATLAUA CALM combines the social relevance of alcohol alternatives, the recovery depth of functional beverages, and the ritual dimension of botanical drinks designed for where professional athletes actually gather: the locker room, the boardroom evening, and luxury hospitality alike. The blend was formulated around muscle recovery, sleep hygiene, nervous-system downshift, and the kind of end-of-day calm that lets the body and mind actually unwind. The formula pairs CBD isolate with five functional ingredients: Ashwagandha, Lion's Mane, L-Theanine, GABA, and Magnesium, in a berry base.

Access opens first through ATLAUA's Club of Athletes, ahead of on-premise rollout. The model is built on ownership. A dedicated equity share of the company is reserved for athletes who want real upside in a performance driven brand. Five professionals across MLS, Liga MX, and the UEFA Champions League have already joined as equity partners.

"From athletes, for athletes, with athletes" is how the company describes its operating principle. Alongside the equity tiers, entry-level membership opens product access at atlaua.shop/club to anyone who wants to experience the same ritual professional athletes live by.

ATLAUA CALM is the first product in line. What follows is already growing alongside to cover every phase of an athlete's day, each product built to the same standard of functional luxury, for performance that lasts and an unwind as intentional as the effort.

"For too long, athletes have used the wrong ritual to unwind and performance pays the price. ATLAUA exists so no athlete has to make that trade-off." — Adrian Goransch

About ATLAUA

ATLAUA is a luxury recovery brand for athletes who refuse to leave tomorrow's performance to chance. Rooted in discipline, inspired by nature and Aztec culture, and reimagined for today's athletes. Unwind, Recover, Last. For more information, please visit the Website or Instagram profile.

Press & Media Contact: Maya Koar, Chief Brand Officer & Head of Communications, [email protected]

¹ NCAA, "NCAA Student-Athlete Health & Wellness Study 2022-23," National Collegiate Athletic Association, n=23,272, January 2024.

² Derived from: (1) NCAA, "A Record Number of NCAA Student-Athletes Participated in 2024-25," NCAA Participation Report 2024-25, National Collegiate Athletic Association, September 2025; and (2) Bureau of Labor Statistics, Athletes and Sports Competitors, Occupational Code 27-2021.

³ O'Brien CP, Lyons F, "Alcohol and the Athlete," Sports Medicine, Vol. 29, No. 5, pp. 295-300, May 2000.

SOURCE ATLAUA Inc.