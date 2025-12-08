The Wyoming Reserve Achieves U.S. Foreign Trade Zone Activation, Expanding Potential Tariff-Exempt Storage of High-Value Assets such as Precious Metals

FTZ activation allows The Wyoming Reserve to offer tariff-exempt and/or tariff-deferred storage of precious metals and other high-value assets

CASPER, Wyo., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wyoming Reserve Opportunity Zone Fund Corporation, a high-security, precious metals-focused vault facility, today announced that U.S. Customs and Border Protection has officially approved final activation of The Wyoming Reserve's Casper vault as a Foreign Trade Zone, marking a major milestone that enhances the company's operational flexibility and strengthens its competitive position in the global precious metals trade.

"The FTZ activation enhances the value of our vaulting, transportation and fulfillment services, and makes our facility a more attractive hub for both U.S. and international customers," said Josh Phair, CEO of The Wyoming Reserve and a precious metals industry veteran. "Wyoming Reserve customers may now have reduced exposure to supply-chain disruption amid the ever-changing tariff landscape, since inventory held in FTZ status remains outside U.S. commerce until formally entered into the U.S. stream of commerce. This designation also positions The Wyoming Reserve for growth by attracting new clients seeking tariff-efficient asset storage and trade solutions."

Being an activated FTZ vault positions The Wyoming Reserve as a strategic hub for international precious metals and other high value trade. Customers can now store imported metals tariff-deferred until entry into the U.S. stream of commerce or tariff-exempt if exported to another country, reducing costs and improving cash-flow management. Additionally, transportation into and out of the FTZ can often be streamlined with fewer customs bottlenecks, and importers may be able to reduce the amount of processing fees paid to the U.S. government.

The Wyoming Reserve has been working with CBP for approximately a year to obtain approval and activation of the FTZ. The Casper region is served by FTZ 157, which was established in 1989 to provide local businesses with a tool to help them reduce costs, enhance supply chain efficiency and increase manufacturing for businesses involved in international commerce. The Natrona County International Airport serves as the grantee of FTZ 157.

"We are pleased to have worked alongside The Wyoming Reserve to ensure it achieved activation as the first foreign trade zone in Wyoming," said Glenn Januska, airport director for Casper/Natrona County International Airport. "We believe this will provide additional, positive economic impact for Wyoming and help retain and expand business activity in the state."

Initial FTZ designation was received in December 2024, and over the last several months the company completed this final activation milestone for its Casper facility, which includes meeting all required infrastructure and security standards.

Phair continued, "FTZs are regulated and overseen by CBP, which imposes stringent security standards that must be maintained. Our FTZ status provides added surety for customers seeking high-security vaulting of art and other high-value collectibles that The Wyoming Reserve meets or exceeds security and supervisory controls as mandated by CBP. This additional oversight reinforces our commitment to transparency and compliance—qualities that give investors confidence in the security and governance of our operations."

The Wyoming Reserve is located in an approximately 70,000-square-foot facility in a designated opportunity zone in Casper. Wyoming has been ranked first for both business-tax climate and as a "sound money" state by The Tax Foundation and the Sound Money Defense League & Money Metals Exchange, respectively.1 The state imposes no tax on silver or gold and has no corporate income, personal income, inventory, franchise, or occupation tax.

About The Wyoming Reserve

The Wyoming Reserve is a high-security, precious metals-focused vault facility. Consisting of a team of individuals whose breadth of experience is only matched by their commitment and purpose to deliver and protect valued assets, The Wyoming Reserve leverages the combined powers of experience, innovation, and determination to meet its goal-based financial objectives. To learn more, visit www.thewyomingreserve.com/

Disclaimers; No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the Common Stock or any other securities of The Wyoming Reserve, and no offer, solicitation or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

The tax consequences of an investment in The Wyoming Reserve are particularly complex. Prospective investors should consult with their own tax advisors, attorneys or accountants in order to fully understand the federal, state, local and any foreign tax consequences of an investment.

Each Investor will be required to represent to The Wyoming Reserve, and provide documentation to verify such representation, that such Investor is an "accredited investor," as defined in Rule 501 of Regulation D promulgated under the Securities Act, and has such knowledge and experience in financial and business matters that it is capable of evaluating the merits and risks of an investment in shares of The Wyoming Reserve's Common Stock.

The Shares will be subject to restrictions on transferability and resale and may not be sold, pledged or otherwise transferred except as permitted under the Securities Act and the securities laws of other applicable jurisdictions. The Shares will not be listed on any U.S. securities exchange or quoted or traded on or in any U.S. over-the-counter or other market. This Offering has not been filed with, or reviewed by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") or any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction, nor has the SEC or any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this Offering. Investing in securities of The Wyoming Reserve is speculative, illiquid, and the offering involves substantial risks and should be considered only by those persons who can afford the risk of loss of their entire investment.

Securities are offered through Realta Equities, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Realta Equities and The Wyoming Reserve are not affiliated.

1 TaxFoundation.org, State Tax Competitive Index, 2021-2025 and SoundMoneyDefense.org, Sound Money Index, 2023-2025

