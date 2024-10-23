The Xai Foundation Appoints John Shipman as Chief Executive Officer

John Shipman will manage facilitating the growth of the Xai blockchain via business performance, partnership development, and company operations to drive adoption of the gaming-focused chain

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Xai Foundation , core contributor to the gaming-centric blockchain network, Xai, today announced the appointment of John Shipman as Chief Executive Officer. In his new role, Shipman will drive the growth and adoption of the Xai platform, critical to the Foundation's mission of expanding the developer and gamer community attached to the network. John joins an established team that has overseen Xai's growth and maturity as a blockchain, recording the highest transactions-per-second (TPS) rate of any blockchain in the Ethereum ecosystem for over eight consecutive weeks in 2024.

"The potential of blockchain to reshape the gaming landscape is immense, and Xai is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation with its secure, scalable and developer-friendly platform," said John Shipman, CEO of the Xai Foundation, "I am thrilled to join the Xai Foundation during a pivotal point for the future of Web3 gaming. Xai is already immensely popular, and we're only continuing to create a gaming ecosystem that empowers both developers and gamers. I look forward to helping Xai realize its vision of revolutionizing the industry."

With an extensive background in finance and a proven track record in leadership roles at reputable companies, Shipman brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Xai Foundation team. Shipman most recently ran PwC's Financial Markets Consulting business across South East Asia and created PwC's first ever Blockchain / Digital Asset Services business unit in 2016. Previously, Shipman served as the Chief Commercial Officer at Centre.io, co-owned by Coinbase and Circle, to accelerate global USDC adoption and work towards the development of a stablecoin global payments network with digital asset natives and financial services providers.

Tobias Batton, Founder and CEO of Ex Populus, core contributor to the Xai blockchain, commented on Shipman's appointment: "With his deep experience building businesses in the crypto industry for both Centre and PwC, John is uniquely positioned to accelerate the adoption of Xai, bringing more developers and gamers into our network, and forward our vision of transforming the gaming industry. John's proven leadership and deep expertise in both traditional finance and blockchain will play a crucial role in the next phase of growth for the Xai platform."

Shipman's deep connections within the finance and blockchain industries will be instrumental in establishing partnerships, and his finance background will help elevate the network's trading and staking capabilities through its Sentry Node program. Shipman will help lead the team towards expanding the network's capabilities in the short and long term.

