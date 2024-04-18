The Xbox Mastercard, Issued by Barclays, Now Available in the U.S. with More Value

No annual fee card converges virtual experiences and everyday purchases, allowing cardmembers to earn points on purchases in the Microsoft Store, dining delivery, streaming services, and more

WILMINGTON, Del. and PURCHASE, N.Y. and REDMOND, Wash., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In September 2023, Xbox Insiders received early access to the Xbox Mastercard, Xbox's first-ever co-branded credit card in the United States, issued by Barclays US Consumer Bank. Today, the card is available in all 50 states to qualified US residents 18 years of age and older.

Array of the five available Xbox Mastercard designs.

With no annual fee and a bonus of 5,000 card points after the first purchase (a $50 value), the card, with the flexibility of use across contactless payments and digital wallets, is designed to seamlessly integrate into players' lifestyles, providing card points and benefits for their purchases in the Microsoft Store and everyday purchases. The Xbox Mastercard is equipped with five iconic designs and the option to customize with players' Xbox gamertag to add a personalized touch.

The Xbox Mastercard offers benefits for new and existing cardmembers, including three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for new Game Pass members after their first purchase, 5X points on eligible products at the Microsoft Store, 3X points on select streaming and dining delivery services, 1X card points for all other everyday purchases, and more. Cardmembers also receive access to their FICO® Credit Score for free, and the benefits of the Mastercard network including ID Theft Protection™, Zero Liability Protection and Global Services for emergency assistance for added peace of mind. For those interested in building financial knowledge on credit scores, fraud prevention, budgeting and more, visit Barclays Money Basics.

To provide even more meaningful value for players, additional benefits are available today for new and existing cardmembers:

Two three-month codes to gift to friends or family to try Game Pass Ultimate for the first time, with $7,000 or more spent within the first 12 months of opening the card account.

or more spent within the first 12 months of opening the card account. Upgrade to Level 2 of Microsoft Rewards to earn faster rewards.

Boost the volume with three free months of Spotify Premium Individual for new and existing cardmembers (for new Spotify Premium Individual users only). Terms apply.

More options to redeem card points, including on Xbox consoles, in-game and in the Xbox App for PC. Card points can now be redeemed for purchases of consoles, accessories, Xbox Gift Cards, and more.

Terms and conditions apply.

Xbox, Barclays and Mastercard have worked to provide a path to integrate players' passion for gaming with their everyday spending. With a focus on enhancing the cardmember experience, the Xbox Mastercard provides eligible players with more choice, added value, and flexibility. The card is also another step forward in Microsoft and Mastercard's longtime partnership that has supported safer commerce experiences, helped small business scale, and more.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @Microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail, and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded, small business, and private label credit cards, installment loans, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all. www.mastercard.com

SOURCE Barclays US