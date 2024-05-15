The XR Foundation Set to Redefine Web3 Gaming Technology with Layer 3 Arbitrum Orbit Chain, XR One

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The XR Foundation in partnership with Saltwater Games is proud to announce the launch of its gaming-dedicated blockchain, XR One. After receiving grant funding from the Arbitrum Foundation, the Saltwater.Labs team has co-developed the Layer 3 Orbit chain leveraging Arbitrum's ecosystem of technologies. XR One will be powered by its native $XR token and the roadmap laid out by Saltwater Games is set to integrate multiple live-ops web3 titles in 2024 and 2025.

XR One represents a giant leap forward in gaming. By harnessing the power of emerging scaleable web3 technologies, blockchain is coming of age and able to support deep customisation and rapid development for the most immersive, cutting-edge, community-led gaming experiences. Built on Offchain Labs' state-of-the-art Arbitrum technologies, XR One promises unparalleled performance and security benefits of Ethereum, setting a new standard for interactive, continuous development and entertainment.

"XR One has been in the works for a couple of years and we have been deep in conversations with a range of blockchain technology partners waiting for the convergence of technologies to enable us to take the leap. Finally the time has arrived, and the team at Offchain Labs have delivered a truly scalable technology-driven ecosystem and the quality of the as-a-service partners enabling Arbitrum projects is both testament to what they have built and a differentiating factor for projects like XR One choosing to build on Arbitrum today." - David Plisek, Chief Operating Officer of Saltwater Games

At the heart of XR One lies a commitment to innovation, impact and inclusivity, empowering players to shape the future of gaming through their engagement and contributions. Currently focused on integrating the games in development by Saltwater Games, XR One will grow its studio partners to offer an extensive network where players can immerse themselves in a broad range of competitive games while influencing the new game integration roadmap and ongoing development direction of their existing favourite titles.

"XR One is not just another blockchain; it's a network dedicated to the progression and evolution of competitive gaming," says [Chris Abbott], Chief Strategy Officer of Saltwater Games. "By integrating web3 technologies and leveraging the best in class technology of Arbitrum, XR One provides us the flexibility to deliver a gaming ecosystem that is truly immersive, interactive, and most importantly, player-centric."

XR One will host seamless marketplace transactions, unlock gameplay-enhancing features like AI and UGC, and empower governance for interested participants. At its heart lies the $XR Token, serving as the native gas token crucial for the ongoing security and decentralization journey of the network. Gamers within XR One find themselves rewarded for active participation in product iteration feedback loops, passively and actively contributing to governance decisions as they immerse themselves in XR One-powered games, elevating the gaming experience for all. Meanwhile, content creators are welcomed into XR One with open arms, granting them access to many SDKs and tools for crafting innovative game content while earning rewards as gamers engage with their creations. As XR One continues to grow, governance will evolve, from community-led decisions on game development to sophisticated grant allocations linked to the Play2Impact treasury, underpinning the evolving DAO framework.

Looking ahead, XR One's expansion entails forging real-world partnerships and enriching the XR One ecosystem by offering tangible benefits such as discounted event tickets and exclusive product access.

"Web3 gaming is set to play a significant role in the mass adoption of blockchain technology," said David Bolger, Senior Partnerships Manager at Offchain Labs. "We believe in the vision shared between XR Foundation and Saltwater Games to bring fun and unique experiences to the market, and we are proud to support those efforts at the infrastructure level with Arbitrum's tech stack."

Join XR One and Saltwater Games in shaping the future of gaming and be part of a community that is redefining interactive entertainment. Visit Saltwater Games to learn more about XR One and participate in The XR Foundation's vision for the games industry.

About Saltwater Games:

Saltwater Games, backed by DeusX Capital, 4RC, Primal VC, Animoca and more, is a next-generation game studio that pioneers the convergence of AI, spatial computing, digital assets, and real-world integration in gaming. With flagship titles like Celeros, Infinite Inside, and Resurgence, Saltwater Games is shaping the future of interactive entertainment.

About The Arbitrum Foundation:

Founded in March 2023, the Arbitrum Foundation supports and grows the Arbitrum network and its community with secure scaling solutions for Ethereum. Arbitrum network is a leading EVM-compatible Layer-2 scaling solution developed by Offchain Labs. It offers ultra-fast, low-cost transactions with security derived from Ethereum through Optimistic Rollup technology.

