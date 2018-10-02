Havana, the Cuban capital that is celebrating its 500th Anniversary, is getting ready to host once again the XXI Habanos Festival. The biggest international event of the world's best tobacco, the Habano, will be held from 18 to 22 February. Enthusiasts of this unique product from all corners of the world will participate in a Festival that will see the San Cristóbal de La Habana, Hoyo de Monterrey and Trinidad brands taking centre stage.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8493751-the-xxi-habanos-festival-kicks-off/

Attendees from more than 60 countries are expected will enjoy a comprehensive programme full of activities designed to explore some aspects of the Habanos culture: tours of plantations in Vuelta Abajo*, in the Pinar del Río* region, as well as visits to the factories responsible for producing this year's biggest launches. Other highlights include three evenings of the best live music from renowned international artists, the finest gastronomy in Cuba, Habanos tastings and a wide range of beverages from different corners of the world.

The Trade Fair and the Welcome Evening, will mark the start of the Habanos Festival. The Trade Fair is the meeting and interchange point for professionals in the tobacco industry and the Welcome Evening, held in the Antiguo Almacén de la Madera y el Tabaco at the Havana port, will pay tribute to San Cristobal de La Habana brand for its 20 years.

The programme will feature master classes and keynote speeches, led by recognised experts in the world of Habanos at the International Seminar. The XXI edition of the Habanos Festival will organise, for the second year in a row, the Habanos World Challenge.

The evening dedicated to Hoyo de Monterrey Gran Reserva Double Coronas Cosecha 2013 will be held at the El Laguito Reception Hall on Wednesday 20 de February, with a cocktail dinner.

The Gala Evening, held on February 22, will be the grand finale to the Festival and will pay tribute to the 50th Anniversary of the Trinidad brand. The event will conclude with the Hombre Habano Awards and the traditional Humidors Auction, with all proceeds going to the Cuban Public Health System.

*Protected Appellations of Origin (P.A.O.)

