The Y Announces Winners of National 'Child Hunger is No Fairytale' Youth Artwork Competition

The Y received more than 1,300 entries from around the country and narrowed the submissions down to 25 semifinalists based on originality, composition and adherence to contest theme and rules. The judges panel then selected their favorites, helping to determine the following five winners:

In addition to having their artwork featured in an online gallery and as part of the Y's Summer Food Program anti-hunger campaign, each winner will receive a $500 Walmart gift card, plus a $500 donation to their local YMCA, thanks to the support of the Walmart Foundation.

"I'm so honored to be working with the Y again to raise awareness about child hunger," said Leanne Brown. "So much of how we learn about the world, build our viewpoints, and come to understand others is through listening to, and telling stories. The families participating in this contest deepened their understanding of child hunger and its impact. With understanding comes action."

The Y's Summer Food Program is part of a year-round effort to address child hunger. When the school year ends, millions of kids and teens who rely on free and reduced lunch plans are at an increased risk of going hungry. The Y's Summer Food Program helps fill the gap, with more than 1,100 locations for kids and teens that provide nutritious meals and snacks, paired with fun learning activities to keep children healthy, active and well-nourished all summer long. In summer 2017, the Y served more than 250,000 kids nearly 7 million meals and snacks at nearly 2,000 sites across the country.

"As someone who was born in Ethiopia, I only ever thought about child hunger in Africa. Now that I live in the U.S., I realize child hunger exists here too, and understand the importance of raising awareness for it," said celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson. "Competitions like the YMCA's Child Hunger is No Fairytale and programs like the Y's Summer Food Program are so important because they aim to end child hunger once and for all, and I'm happy to play a part."

For more information on the YMCA and to view the winning entries, please visit www.TheYFeedsKids.org.

The Y is one of the nation's leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the U.S., 2,700 Ys engage 22 million men, women and children – regardless of age, income or background – to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the nation's health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. Anchored in more than 10,000 communities, the Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change. ymca.net

