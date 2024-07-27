The Yadot Group Appoints Josh Burris as New Chairman

DALLAS, July 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yadot Group, a global advertising services company, today announced that Josh Burris, retail veteran with 25+ years of experience leading high-growth organizations, has been appointed to the company's board of directors as acting Chairman starting on October 1, 2024.

Founder of The Yadot Group, Kyle Borgman, will be stepping down as the acting Chairman to prioritize a new role as the Global Chief Executive Officer to focus efforts on domestic and international emerging market expansion efforts.

Kyle Borgman commented, "I'm delighted to welcome Josh Burris as the Chairman of our board. My priority is to make the best decisions on behalf of all our stakeholders, considering his stature and experience as an effective executive over the past decades, Josh is an obvious fit for this role. His abilities are tremendously relevant to our M&A focused growth strategy as well as many of our international initiatives already underway.

Josh most recently served as CEO of Rue21, CEO and President of GNC from 2019 through 2023, successfully navigating through the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic. Prior to joining GNC, he served as the President of AM Retail Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of G-III Apparel Group which operated retail stores under brands such as Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, Karl Lagerfeld, Calvin Klein Performance, and DKNY. Josh has extensive international experience helping Abercrombie & Fitch oversee flagship store openings across London, Milan, Paris, and Tokyo, to name a few.

"I am honored and thrilled to be joining Kyle and this impressive team as Chairman. Their creativity, quality of production, and laser focus to be the most effective advertising services group in the world is on point," said Josh Burris. "I see so much potential for growth."

