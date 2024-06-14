The Yadot Group Finalizes Acquisition Terms with Outside People

DALLAS, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yadot Group, a global advertising services group, announced today that it has agreed to acquisition terms with Outside People, an internationally recognized production company.

Following the acquisition, Outside People will work synergistically with Yadot Studios, a majority-owned production company already under the group's umbrella.

The symbiotic cross-over between Yadot Studios and Outside People provides a unique advantage in the agency and production marketplace, in-house speed and efficiency without forcing clients to work with just a couple directors but an entire roster of Hollywood-level talent.

Kyle Borgman, Chairman and CEO of The Yadot Group, said "We are delighted to have finalized terms with Outside People. This deal represents another step forward in expanding our international presence and creative capabilities for our brands."

Chad Ostrom, Founder and Executive Producer of Outside People, said "The ecosystem that The Yadot Group is creating is truly unique in the advertising space. Specifically, the ability to bridge creative and production for global and multi-national brands is more exciting than I can explain."

Although this is deal one for The Yadot Group under Kyle's leadership, he seems to expect many more soon.

"We're in the acquisitions business, plain and simple," Kyle explained, "Our aim is to build the largest, and more importantly, most effective advertising services group in the world and that will not happen organically. We're shopping in good and bad economies."

