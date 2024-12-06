The Yadot Group Purchases Austin-Based Advertising Agency

The Yadot Group

Dec 06, 2024, 19:13 ET

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yadot Group and Hitch Media, an Austin-based full-service advertising agency, have agreed to acquisition terms.

The Yadot Group's Global CEO, Kyle Borgman, said, "We are excited to announce the acquisition of Hitch Media, which will aid our Group significantly with strong integrated agency services across creative, production services, as well as brand and performance media. Their fast-growing agency brings us a strong initial anchor within the Austin market."

Known as an ROI-driven up and coming shop in the artisitc city of Austin, Hitch Media has worked with brands such as PlayStation, Bud Light, Walmart, Jeep, and more!

"We are thrilled to announce that Hitch Media is joining The Yadot Group," stated Hitch Media CEO Sean Cleland. "This marks an exciting new chapter in our journey to redefine the media landscape through a deal that will not only amplify our capabilities but will also propel our agency to new heights and become a leading media powerhouse across the nation."

Hitch Media's CCO, Thomas McGuane, stated, "Together, we are poised to take on bigger challenges, deliver unparalleled results for our clients, and solidify our reputation as the go-to agency for creative innovation. The future of Hitch Media is bright, and we can't wait to see what the future holds."

This marks the fourth acquisition for The Yadot Group within the prior five month-period and sets the global advertising services company up with momentum to hit twelve additional acquisitions throughout 2025.

