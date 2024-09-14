The Yadot Group to Acquire Experiential Agency Socials Dallas

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yadot Group announced today it has agreed to acquisition terms with Socials Dallas, a Dallas-based experiential agency.

"The potential upside this deal brings to The Yadot Group and its companies as well as Socials itself is immense," claims Yadot Group Global CEO Kyle Borgman in a statement, "Not only does this acquisition mark our commitment to media innovation and a calculated progression in our offer to brands, but it provides Socials with access to resources it needs to enable significant domestic and global expansion."

The Yadot Group

Socials Dallas has historically operated with a consumer facing business unit that offers an "invite only" membership experience with exclusive perks, as well as invitations to private events at top hospitality groups such as Milkshake Concepts, Exxir Capital, and Groot Hospitality in addition to popular establishments such as Mayer's Garden, The Goat, Bar Colette, and Good Surf. This brings a niche group of elite micro-influencer members to improve digital traction within local markets for restaurants. Featuring a group of less than 300 individuals in a Dallas population of nearly 1.3 million people, being a part of the 0.2% membership offers an attractive level of prestige and distinction.

"Being a member and partner of Socials Dallas means a lot more than people may believe. As we step into global expansion with the help of The Yadot Group, our uniquely structured business will exponentially increase its value for our partners and members," says Socials Dallas Founder Alexandre Peres, "With thousands of organic social media stories from members sharing our brand and our partners' brands within 6 months, we are elated for the future of Socials Dallas and its expansion into additional cities and countries."

Expansion is a top priority for Socials' corporate strategy which could lead to quick launches into large cities such as New York, Miami, Scottsdale, and major cities across Latin America and Western Europe within the coming months.

For more information about The Yadot Group and its companies, please visit www.YadotGroup.com.

For more information about Socials Dallas, please visit www.SocialsDallas.com.

SOURCE The Yadot Group