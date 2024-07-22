The Yale Peabody's Stunning New "Hall of the Pacific" Opens to the Public

More than 250 unique artifacts and artworks from Pacific Islander cultures on display in a permanent exhibition, the Peabody's first

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yale Peabody Museum has opened a completely new gallery to visitors: the Hall of the Pacific. For the first time, the Peabody is exhibiting an extensive collection of artworks, contextual photographs and historical artifacts that celebrates the living cultures of Pacific Islander communities. The 254 objects on display include a carved seagoing canoe prow from Vanuatu, elaborate façade paintings that adorned a ceremonial house in Papua New Guinea, and decorated shields from the Solomon Islands used for defense and in ceremonies.

The comprehensive new exhibit on the Peabody's third floor showcases the enormity of the Pacific, the vast distances explored and navigated by Pacific Islanders, and the rich diversity of the region's cultures. The Hall of the Pacific was made possible through a generous donation by Thomas Jaffe, '71.

"This is something completely new for the Peabody. We've never been able to show this collection of objects and works of art from across the Pacific at a scale like this. The Hall of the Pacific helps visitors make a true connection with the living cultures of the region, and with AAPI communities right here in Connecticut. We are so grateful to Tom Jaffe and our partners in the community who helped bring this new exhibit to life," said David Skelly, Director of the Yale Peabody Museum.

"I've been into the worlds of the Pacific since I was a kid, and been collecting objects from there for years," said philanthropist Thomas Jaffe. "So, when it came time to share them with the public the Yale Peabody with Dave Skelly leading its massive revamp and expansion was a dream partner come true. My hope is that those who visit this gallery will be turned on to the Pacific's incredible cultures for generations to come."

The 3,655 sq.-ft. Hall of the Pacific, the museum's second largest space behind the Burke Hall of Dinosaurs, showcases dozens of objects that have been out of public view and held in private collections for decades. The Peabody has never had a permanent exhibit of cultural artifacts from the Pacific, so in addition to Jaffe's collection, many of the museum's objects are also on display for the first time as well. The Peabody's new work and classroom spaces will enable faculty, students, and researchers to have greater access to the collection for study.

The expansive hall will also serve as a space for community events and discussions for the wider AAPI community in New Haven and beyond.

Other Highlights from the Hall of the Pacific Include:

A rare Tago mask from Tami Islands.

mask from Tami Islands. A pair of rare Eharo masks from Papua New Guinea

masks from A 19th-century warup drum from Saibai Island

drum from Saibai Island An iUla Tavatava , a ridged-head missile club from Fiji

, a ridged-head missile club from A collection of stylized spirit face masks from Vanuatu

A Māori feather cloak from New Zealand

