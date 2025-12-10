The Year AI Became Operational: Best of 2025 Report from Info-Tech Research Group Reveals How IT Leaders Embedded Intelligence Across the Enterprise

With organizations moving from AI experimentation to enterprise-wide adoption in 2025, IT leaders are facing rising pressure to embed intelligence across strategy, operations, and delivery. New findings from global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group show that while AI has become operational across every layer of IT, leaders have also accelerated investments in data quality, governance, operating models, and architecture to support sustainable scale. The firm's Best of 2025 report highlights the top research, tools, and playbooks that CIOs relied on most as they worked to operationalize AI and strengthen the foundations required for long-term success.

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - As AI adoption advanced from concept to full operational integration in 2025, IT leaders faced a new reality. Artificial intelligence was no longer a discrete project or isolated pilot. It became a core design principle for strategy, service delivery, and department-wide decision-making. According to newly published insights from Info-Tech Research Group, this shift has created significant demand for frameworks, roadmaps, and tools that help IT leaders mature the foundations needed to scale AI responsibly and effectively. The global IT research and advisory firm's Best of 2025 report captures the year's most accessed research and resources and provides a clear view of how organizations translated AI ambition into real operational outcomes.

Info-Tech's Best of 2025 findings reveal that while AI topped the strategic agenda, CIOs simultaneously doubled down on fundamentals. Data strategy and data quality, enterprise architecture, service management, operating models, governance, and risk management all saw high demand as leaders prepared their environments for agentic AI, automation, and intelligence-driven workflows. The report shows that organizations focused less on experimentation and more on embedding AI into core processes that influence productivity, decision-making, and operational continuity.

"AI delivered real impact only when organizations paired experimentation with disciplined foundations," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison. "IT leaders have more challenges turning intelligence into meaningful outcomes when they lack clarity in data ownership, sound architectural structure, and aligned governance. Info-Tech's Best of 2025 report shows that the organizations advancing fastest were the ones strengthening these core fundamentals, from data and architecture to operating models and governance, as they embedded AI into the everyday fabric of IT."

Key Challenges Slowing AI at Scale

Despite widespread adoption, organizations continue to encounter systemic barriers that hinder AI's full operational potential. Info-Tech's report highlights several challenges that shaped IT priorities in 2025:

Fragmented data practices that weaken model accuracy and decision-making

Operating models that do not reflect the speed or structure required for AI-driven delivery

Gaps in governance and risk management that create uncertainty and stall progress

Legacy service management processes that limit automation opportunities

Skill shortages that constrain the ability to scale agentic and advanced AI capabilities

Info-Tech's Top Research for 2025

To address these challenges, Info-Tech's Best of 2025 report outlines the resources that CIOs relied on most to operationalize AI and reinforce IT foundations. These include:

The top priorities highlighted in the firm's resource reinforce a common pattern: AI became operational through a combination of intelligence and maturity, not intelligence alone.

The Best of 2025 report from Info-Tech Research Group includes detailed frameworks, playbooks, diagnostics, and advisory insights that reflect how IT leaders moved from AI experimentation to enterprise-scale implementation. By applying these research-backed tools, CIOs can strengthen data foundations, align architecture and operating models, integrate responsible AI practices, and ensure that intelligence becomes a durable, value-producing capability across the organization.

