The Year of the Snake Bites Back: Lunar New Year Insights for Chinese Restaurants

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Lunar New Year, often referred to as Chinese New Year, approaches on January 29, 2025, Chinese Menu Online analyzed over 7 million orders from 3,000+ Asian restaurants in 2024 to uncover valuable insights into shifting consumer preferences. Celebrated by Chinese and other East and Southeast Asian communities, Lunar New Year is the most important festival of the year, marked by family gatherings and festive meals that welcome prosperity and good fortune. For restaurant owners, this is a prime opportunity to cater to customers seeking traditional favorites and celebratory dishes. It is the Year of the Snake, which is associated with wisdom, strategy, and transformation, and also presents an opportunity for restaurants to adapt and evolve their offerings, ensuring they meet consumer demands while honoring the holiday's rich traditions.

Steamed Dumpling Spring Roll

Strong Growth in Popular Chicken Entrées



While General Tso's Chicken continues to dominate, accounting for 14.8% of orders with a 6.17% growth from 2023, other chicken dishes like Sesame Chicken (+7.32% YoY), Orange Chicken (+6.86%), and Chicken with Broccoli (+6.59%) also saw notable increases in popularity. All four dishes ranked among the top 20 most purchased items, highlighting their widespread popularity.



As the Chinese saying goes, "No feast is complete without chicken". Restaurant owners can capitalize on this by promoting these chicken dishes as part of the special Lunar New Year offering. Consider introducing family-sized portions or bundled meals that pair the dish with other favorites like fried rice and spring rolls. This not only meets demand for familiar flavors but also enhances the celebratory experience.



The Shift Towards Healthier Dishes

Consumer demand for lighter, healthier options rose in 2024, with plant-based proteins, vegetable-focused dishes, and steamed items gaining popularity. Dishes like General Tso's Tofu and Sesame Tofu are increasingly favored by health-conscious diners. Tofu holds cultural significance, as its name sounds like "fu" in Chinese, which means "wealth."



Additionally, vegetables, like lettuce, symbolize prosperity because the Chinese word for lettuce sounds like "sheng cai." Steamed dishes are particularly meaningful, as they are associated with the idea of "zheng zheng ri shang," a Chinese saying that conveys the wish for steady growth and continual improvement. By incorporating these healthier, symbolic options into Lunar New Year menus, restaurants can cater to modern tastes while celebrating cultural traditions.



Appetizers: A Key Category for Increased Sales

Appetizers like Egg Rolls (the most ordered item, appearing in 18.23% of all orders), Crab Rangoon, Spring Rolls and Fried Dumplings remained central to Chinese dining and drove strong sales in 2024. These shareable dishes are perfect for group dining, especially during Lunar New Year.



Dumplings, shaped like ancient gold ingots, symbolize wealth and prosperity, while Spring Rolls , closely tied to the Spring Festival (another name for Lunar New Year), represent renewal and the arrival of spring, with their golden color signifying good fortune. Restaurants can highlight these items in Lunar New Year promotions, offering seasonal variations or combo platters for group celebrations to boost sales and enhance the festive atmosphere.

As the Year of the Snake uncoils, leveraging these insights and incorporating both traditional favorites and modern options will help restaurants attract more customers and create a memorable dining experience, ensuring success throughout the holiday season and beyond.

Top Ordered Items in 2024 (% of Total Orders)

Egg Roll (18.23%) General Tso's Chicken (14.84%) Crab Rangoon (10.92%) Sweet and Sour Chicken (10.05%) Sesame Chicken (8.57%) Wonton Soup Chicken Lo Mein Orange Chicken Chicken with Broccoli Chicken Fried Rice Beef with Broccoli Spring Roll Egg Drop Soup Hot and Sour Soup Shrimp Fried Rice Fried Chicken Wings Fried Dumplings Vegetable Lo Mein Steamed Dumplings Beef Lo Mein

